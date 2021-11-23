SyncDAO: NFT-based game around DeFi in making

DeFi is currently on fire and there is a massive upsurge in the number of projects relying on this relatively new term. As a result, there is a lot of diversity around the ecosystem. SyncDAO a platform providing non-custodial solutions enabling users to create unstoppable cash flows from DeFi returns is working on product to capitalise on Defi ecosystem.

The project has completed its Proof of concept and quantstamp audit. They are currently developing their perpetual cashflow vault, affiliate dashboard, governance interface and product usage rewards. They are also preparing up for their IDO and Launchpad Token Generation Event.

SyncDAO will conduct its IDO from 10:00 am UTC to 4:00 pm UTC on 24th November. Also, the platform had opened its whitelist on 20th November from 8:00 am UTC to 24th November 2021 till 6:00 am UTC.

