Seoul will be the First City to enter the Metaverse

Seoul, one of the most beautiful cities of the world is ready to become the first major city government to set foot in the Metaverse. The South Korean capital recently declared its roadmap to provide many public services. Alongside some cultural events in the metaverse.

Metaverse is believed to be the next big revolution as an immersive internet adventure. As it is truly based on Virtual Reality.

As a matter of fact, South Korea’s Capital city is the only government in the world looking to invest in the Metaverse space. All this is in order to recreate the virtual Public Square.

