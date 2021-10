OpenSea Marketplace is undoubtedly one of the leading marketplaces for buying/selling of NFTs. The marketplace recorded $3.4 billion in transaction volume in a single month! (August 2021). In short, it is one of the largest marketplaces in the world for NFTs. However, that doesn’t mean it’s perfect. And with the explosion of the NFT industry, security flaws began to surface.

