Lambo can be purchased with Shiba Inu in Las Vegas

By Total Krypto Team
The luxury car dealership, Vegas Auto Gallery, added Shiba Inu to the payments accepted to buy cars. The company announced on Saturday about this next step towards the support of the meme coin. The Las Vegas-based auto dealership was launched by Nick Dossa and Ed Ghaben in 2018.
The Vegas dealership features a vast plethora of brands, including Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce, and Bently, all of which can be bought by Shiba Inu now.
Also, last December, Dossa put out the piece of information that Bitcoin purchases of the dealership accounted for up to; 5 percent of the total revenue.

