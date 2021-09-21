Indians Regulator prefer blockchain over spam SMS rules

The issue of regular and overwhelming spam messages is a common sight in the world’s second-highest populated country. To tackle this, the country’s telecom regulation agency has devised new regulations to protect consumers from spam SMS using blockchain. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) established messaging regulations requiring scrubbing consumer communication messages. As a result, this ensures that the receiver only gets the message if they have opted for such interactions. Following those regulations, the state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has developed DLT, a content verification platform. The platform is built on ledger-based blockchain protocols.

