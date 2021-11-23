India to get Cryptocurrency Bill, listed in the 26 bills for the Winter Parliament

Ambiguity and confusion related to cryptocurrency in India is set to get some clarity as “The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021” is set to be presented in the Winter Parliament; along with 26 other bills.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also sat down with high-clearance officials from various departments; and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on the issue of cryptocurrency and the bill.

As Totalkrypto reported earlier, the bill will put a full stop on all private cryptocurrencies in India; with certain exceptions. The Bill will finally be taken into the ring in the Winter session of the Parliament starting on November 29, 2021.

