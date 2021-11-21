HomeCryptoCrypto: What is Airdrop?

Crypto: What is Airdrop?

Airdrops can also happen if a project team wants to increase the token’s popularity or a project beforehand

By Total Krypto Team
what is airdrop

Have you ever seen a sudden increase in coins in your crypto wallet? Keeping the excitement aside, have you wondered where these free coins came from? That is most likely because of an airdrop. Yes, free money.
Airdrop can be delivered in plenty of ways such as during forks, new ICO purchases. And sometimes freebies are given by marque companies (Eg: Binance). Airdrops can also happen if a project team wants to increase the token’s popularity or a project beforehand. But what exactly is an airdrop?
What’s an Airdrop?
An airdrop in the crypto domain is nothing but a marketing feat involving sending free coins and tokens to people’s wallets just to promote the new crypto project or token. A small percentage of the new digital tokens are sent to the wallers of those members of the crypto community who are the most active ones.

Read More on Total Krypto

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleHow to Add Music to Feed Posts on Instagram
Next articleWhat is the Bitcoin Scam that rocked Karnataka Govt?
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2021 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.