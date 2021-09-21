Coinbase secures a new contract with U.S. Customs

HomeCryptoCoinbase secures a new contract with U.S. Customs

Coinbase has signed a multi-million contract with the Department of Homeland Security

By Total Krypto Team

Popular US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has signed a multi-million contract with the Department of Homeland Security for technology development. Under the agreement, Coinbase will deliver ‘application development software as a service for U.S. immigration and customs enforcement (ICE). Coinbase received $455,000 from the department when the contract took effect last Thursday. However, Coinbase will receive upwards of a million dollars as the contract can see an extension of three years.

