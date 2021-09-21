Can Evergrande’s crisis impact the crypto world?

The topmost real estate developer in China, a global Fortune 500 company, Evergrande, is in docks over not payment of dues. It has debts worth $305 billion, which is 2% of China’s GDP. It was founded in 1996, listed in Hong Kong and based in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. It employs approximately 200,000 people and has scaled new heights in the real estate business on the back of high debts.

