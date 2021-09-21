HomeCryptoBrazilian Bank Launches Crypto Platform

Brazilian Bank Launches Crypto Platform

BTG Pactual has launched its own crypto platform.

By Total Krypto Team

BTG Pactual is a Brazilian financial company that operates in the markets of Investment banking, Wealth Management, Asset management, etc. has launched its own crypto platform. The name of that wallet is Mynt. On Monday, September 20th, BTG Pactual, Latin America’s largest investment bank, revealed a new feature, allowing it the first major financial institution in Brazil to participate directly in the crypto market.

