Bitcoin.org hacked, goes offline

On the other hand, Bitcoin.org also faces legal trouble in the United Kingdom as an individual Craig Wright claims he created Bitcoin.

By Total Krypto Team

Bitcoin.org, one of the oldest websites about the premier crypto, is under attack from online scammers. The website’s anonymous creator, Cobra, confirmed this through an announcement yesterday. He stated that hackers managed to put up a scam notice on the website. Moreover, Bitcoin developer Matt Corallo reported on Twitter. He said, “Looks like Bitcoin.org got hacked and the entire site replaced with a scam asking for free Bitcoin. Do not send funds to that address.”

