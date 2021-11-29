Binance resumes DOGE withdrawals

Global crypto exchange Binance had faced some technical glitches with DOGE withdrawals lately. The crypto exchange had paused withdrawals for some time. However, after a heated spat with DOGE proponent Elon Musk, Binance has resumed DOGE withdrawals.

Traders on the exchange had faced difficulty in withdrawing DOGE for more than two weeks. This was largely due to problems related to a network upgrade. Besides this, Binance has given a statement saying that the glitch was ‘an unlikely and unfortunate coincidence’. They also added that it wasn’t ‘the shady circumstances that some had suggested.’

The latter part targeted DOGE proponent and billionaire CEO Elon Musk who had rebuked Binance for the technical glitch. In his tweet he said:

