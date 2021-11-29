HomeCryptoBinance resumes DOGE withdrawals

Binance resumes DOGE withdrawals

After a heated spat with DOGE proponent Elon Musk, Binance has resumed DOGE withdrawals

By Total Krypto Team
Binance resumes DOGE withdrawals

Global crypto exchange Binance had faced some technical glitches with DOGE withdrawals lately. The crypto exchange had paused withdrawals for some time. However, after a heated spat with DOGE proponent Elon Musk, Binance has resumed DOGE withdrawals.
Traders on the exchange had faced difficulty in withdrawing DOGE for more than two weeks. This was largely due to problems related to a network upgrade. Besides this, Binance has given a statement saying that the glitch was ‘an unlikely and unfortunate coincidence’. They also added that it wasn’t ‘the shady circumstances that some had suggested.’
The latter part targeted DOGE proponent and billionaire CEO Elon Musk who had rebuked Binance for the technical glitch. In his tweet he said:

Read More on Total Krypto

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleNFT platforms accused of Political Censorship
Next articleTech News: 30 November 2021
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2021 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.