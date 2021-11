The CEO of the most popular crypto exchange in the world, Binance, is looking to give away a major part of his wealth. In fact, Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has stated that he’ll give away 99% of his wealth in an interview.

The CEO stated this at an interview with the Associated Press yesterday. Besides this, he also added that he doesn’t “get” DOGE.

At the interview, Zhao said:

