It’s no secret that Amazon Web Services (AWS) run a massive part of the Internet (almost one-third of the Internet). So, if any issues happen with the service, its consequences are very severe. Unfortunately, that exactly happened when Amazon Web Services (AWS) faced a seven-hour outage, affecting crypto exchanges.
Yesterday, Amazon Web Services (AWS) faced an outage and went off for nearly half of the day, affecting major crypto exchanges like Coinbase and Binance. More than that, even decentralized exchanges such as dYdX couldn’t process transactions.
Although dYdX is decentralized in nature, its functionary is dependent on AWS.
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Amazon Web Services outage disrupts crypto exchanges
It’s no secret that Amazon Web Services (AWS) run a massive part of the Internet (almost one-third of the Internet). So, if any issues happen with the service, its consequences are very severe. Unfortunately, that exactly happened when Amazon Web Services (AWS) faced a seven-hour outage, affecting crypto exchanges.