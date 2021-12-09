HomeCryptoAmazon Web Services outage disrupts crypto exchanges

Amazon Web Services outage disrupts crypto exchanges

By Total Krypto Team
AWS down

It’s no secret that Amazon Web Services (AWS) run a massive part of the Internet (almost one-third of the Internet). So, if any issues happen with the service, its consequences are very severe. Unfortunately, that exactly happened when Amazon Web Services (AWS) faced a seven-hour outage, affecting crypto exchanges.
Yesterday, Amazon Web Services (AWS) faced an outage and went off for nearly half of the day, affecting major crypto exchanges like Coinbase and Binance. More than that, even decentralized exchanges such as dYdX couldn’t process transactions.
Although dYdX is decentralized in nature, its functionary is dependent on AWS.

