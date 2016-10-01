Top 5 smartphones to buy this festive season

These deals are mix of offers which are already available on Amazon and which will be available on Flipkart.

Festive Season has finally kicked off with Amazon being the first one to kick-start its 'Great Indian Festival Sale.' Flipkart and Snapdeal will follow the trend. This time is probably the best time to shop especially in India. If you are planning to buy a smartphone during this time from any of the e-commerce websites, here are some best deals that we have compiled for this year's festive sale.One Plus's last year flagship killer had already seen a significant price cut and now on Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale, the device is available for Rs 19,999 which is flat Rs 3,000 less than the previous price. One Plus 2 comes in at 5.5 inch 1080p display. Inside, there is a Octa-Core Snapdragon 810 clocked at 1.8GHz coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. In the camera department, there is a 13MP primary camera with f/2.0 Aperture, 1.3 Âµm Pixels, 6-lenses, Dual LED Flash, advanced Laser Autofocus with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and 5MP front facing camera. It has a 3300 mAh battery and a USB Type-C port. It runs on One Plus's own OxygenOS which is a lot similar to stock Android.Motorola's Moto G4 Plus gained a lot of attention when it was originally launched and since then it hasn't been a positive ride for Motorola's budget flagship but following this discount, Moto G4 Plus again seems to be a good deal at the price. Moto G4 sports a 5.5 inch 1080p display, an octa-core Snapdragon 617 processor with Andreno 405 GPU, 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. It is Dual SIM device and house a 3000 mAh battery with finger print scanner up front. For photography, we get a 16 MP primary camera with laser focus, PDAF and Professional mode, and 5 MP wide angle front camera with display flash which is the best in this price range.Flipkart will inaugurate its Big Billion Days Sale at midnight today and this deal will be available probably on October 3. Lenovo's Vibe K5 Note sports a 5.5 inch Full HD screen surrounded by a metal framed uni-body design. Inside, it sports a 64-bit Helio P10 Processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card. It is also a Dual SIM device with hybrid SIM slot. In the camera department, it features a 13 megapixel camera at the back and 8 megapixel front facing camera. To power the entire device, there is 3500 mAh battery which Lenovo claims can give you up to 1.5 days of battery life depending on your usage. The bundled Ant VR and Controller will also be available for just Rs 1,000.###PAGE###Just like the Lenovo Vibe K5 Note, this deal will also be available on October 3rd. In addition to this, an exchange offer up to Rs 6,000 will also be available. Regarding the specifications, Le 2 has a 5.5 inch Full HD display which is surrounded by a beautifully designed metallic frame. Underneath the hood, it houses an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 clocked at 1.8GHz, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage which is unfortunately non-expandable. For camera, it has a 16 megapixel rear facing shooter and an 8 megapixel front facing camera. Also, it has a 3000 mAh battery and a finger print scanner at the back. One should note that, it doesn't have a 3.5mm headphone jack but LeEco has provided a USB Type-C to 3.5mm headphone jack convertor inside the box. It is a Dual SIM device and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with EUI 5.6 on top.Well, this deal is definitely up for grabs and we recommend you to scan Flipkart's Big Billion Sale. ASUS Zenfone 2 though was launched last year still rocks some solid specifications for this price. Starting with the display, Zenfone 2 has a 5.5 inch full HD display. Inside, the device is powered by an Intel Atom Z3580 processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage which is expandable up to 64GB. In the camera department, there is a 13 megapixel rear facing camera and a 5 megapixel front camera. There is a 3000 mAh battery and common in all Zenfone 2 series, the volume rockers are at the back. There is no fingerprint scanner. Though the phone was launched last year still is eligible for Reliance Jio Welcome Offer. It is a Dual SIM device and has a separate dedicated microSD card slot.