Vivo V20 First Impression: Androd 11 out of the box

Vivo V20 will be available for pre-order from Flipkart and vivo.com online and other retail channels offline starting from today and will go on sale starting from October 20. Here is our first impression of the smartphone.

Vivo V20 smartphone in India has been launched in India in two variants. The 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version is priced at or Rs 24,990 for and the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version costs Rs 27,990.





Vivo V20 Specifications

Vivo V20 features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a notch for the selfie camera. The phone is powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 720G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card.

The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

For the camera, the Vivo V20 has a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone has a 44-megapixel selfie sensor with an f/2.0 lens housed inside waterdrop notch.

Vivo V20 has connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth V5.1, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C. The phone is just 7.38mm thin and weighs at 171 grams.

Vivo V20 Look and feel

You get three colour options for the Vivo V20 - Moonlight Sonata, Midnight Jazz, and Sunset Melody. We got Sunset Melody colour option for review. It is a beautiful looking devices which has a gradient finish. The colour shifts between blue, purple and orange as light hits it at different angles.

It is 7.48mm and comes with a glass back and it does attract fingerprints. The bottom panel has 3.5 mm audio and jack and the box comes with a pair of earphones. The power and volume buttons are on the right panel and are easy to reach. The power button has a textured finish which distinguishes it from the volume rocker.



Vivo V20 Display



The Vivo V20 has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution (1080x2400 pixels) and support for HDR10. This phone also has an in-display fingerprint scanner. The display is bright and crisp and readability in bright light is not an issue.

Vivo V20 Performance



Our initial usage experience with Vivo V20 has been good and we didn’t face any issue with it. Detailed review is underway and we will share a complete analysis of the performance in our review.

Vivo V20: UI and Android 11



Vivo V20 runs on Funtouch OS 11 which is based on Android 11 and is one of the few mobiles which runs on Android 11 out of the box. The UI seems to be smooth and clean. There are a few preinstalled apps on the Vivo V20, and during the setup process, few more apps, including the banned TikTok app, are prompted for downloading.

Vivo V20 Camera

Vivo V20 consists of triple camera setup in the rear and on the front it has a 44-megapixel sensor. Which has 'Eye Autofocus' feature which the company says helps in capturing good pictures without losing the focus. We are yet to test the camera functionality, so stay tuned for our review.

Verdict Vivo V20 at a starting price tag of Rs 24,990 is going to face stiff competition from Samsung Galaxy M51 and OnePlus Nord. The smartphone has an impressive design and is among the first smartphones to come with Android 11 based UI out of the box. can Will it's performance match that of its competitors? Stay tuned for our review.