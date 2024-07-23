Sony ULT Tower 10 Review: New King In The World of Tower Speakers

The ULT series is part of Sony’s new line of revamped audio products, aiming to improve and refine sound quality. This series includes the ULT Tower 10, ULT Field 7, ULT Field 1, and the ULT Wear.

The ULT Tower 10 is priced at Rs 89,990 and is positioned as a flagship product in this lineup. This review will delve into its specifics, assessing whether it lives up to its promise of delivering top-tier sound and performance.

Inside the Box

The ULT Tower 10 arrives in a massive shipping box. The packaging is designed to ensure the speaker is well-protected during transit. The speaker is wrapped around with foam inside, and a large plastic bag covers the unit. Along with the speaker, the box includes:

Power cord

Wireless microphone

Optical audio cable

Quick setup guide

Manual

The speaker feels robust and well-made, reflecting its substantial weight and high-quality construction.

Design and Build Quality

Standing at 43.3 by 16.5 by 16.9 inches (HWD) and weighing 30kg, the ULT Tower 10 is a large and imposing speaker. Sony has incorporated features like a handle on the top and wheels on the rear edge, making it easier to move despite its weight. However, manoeuvring the small wheels across uneven surfaces can be challenging.

We have many smartphones with unibody designs; similarly, in ULT Tower 10, the entire unit is made of black plastic. Hidden LEDs provide subtle lighting effects, enhancing the speaker’s aesthetic without being overwhelming, especially when you in a party mood. The speaker configuration includes two small tweeters, two midrange drivers, and a large 12.59-inch square-shaped woofer, covering a Frequency range of 20Hz to 20kHz and delivering up to 1,000W of power.

Top Panel

The top panel of the ULT Tower 10 houses most of the controls needed for operation. A large power button is located in the front left corner, while an equally large Sony ULT button is in the front right. Above these buttons are two rows of light-up, capacitive buttons for playback and LED functions.

The first row includes controls for Bluetooth pairing, input selection, playback, and volume adjustment. The second row features a toggle for the light show, dedicated buttons for each colour option, and a multicolour mode. Additionally, a pitch control tool and an Echo button for karaoke are located near the top of the panel.

The top surface also includes a large slot to accommodate phones or tablets and a removable hatch that protects the guitar input jack and volume knob.

Features and Connectivity

Tower 10 boasts of “360-degree Party Sound and 360-degree Party Light.” This means that you can press the Ult Tower Sound button to change the sound mix, and the speaker comes with built-in lighting that synchronises with whatever you are playing.

Well, coming to the connectivity options, the speaker includes a USB-A port for high-quality playback and external device charging, an optical port for connecting to a TV or other devices, and a 3.5mm stereo jack for almost any audio source.

For wireless connectivity, the ULT Tower 10 supports Bluetooth 5.2 and the AAC, SBC, and LDAC codecs. Users can enable LDAC in the settings of their playback devices for higher-quality playback. The speaker also offers Google Fast Pair and multipoint connections, making connecting multiple devices easy.

Karaoke Functionality

Karaoke enthusiasts will appreciate the included wireless microphone. Once the batteries are inserted, the microphone pairs seamlessly with the ULT Tower 10, allowing users to sing along with their favourite tunes. Sony has also included pop-out mic holders on each speaker’s side to keep the microphones organised and easily accessible.

Setup

Setting up the ULT Tower 10 is straightforward and user-friendly. Simply plug the speaker into a wall outlet, turn it on, and pair it with your desired device, such as a phone, TV, or computer. The speaker pairs easily with various devices, ensuring reliable connectivity. Additionally, the optical cable can be used to connect the speaker to a TV, transforming it into a powerful soundbar for an immersive home theatre experience.

Users can install the Sony Music Center App to maximise the speaker’s capabilities. This app provides control over the speaker, including a full equaliser with presets and customisable settings. The app enhances the user experience by allowing precise adjustments to the audio output. However, I felt that a dedicated remote control could also have been bundled with the speaker for using the features on the control panel and maybe for using select features available in the app.

Audio Quality

The ULT Tower 10 delivers impressive audio performance, suitable for both indoor and outdoor settings. Inside a typical 1,500 to 2,000-square-foot flat in cosmopolitan India, the speaker’s volume can be overwhelming, with every room vibrating to the beat. The sound profile is bass-focused but maintains clarity, ensuring that all frequencies are well-represented. The app’s seven-band EQ allows for sound customisation, and the ULT functions enhance the listening experience by boosting the low-pass range and overall power. When connected to the TV, the audio experience, especially when watching sporting events.

During our testing, we also connected the ULT Tower 10 to our projector to watch the India T20 Cricket Cup Final match in my society’s clubhouse. The audio created an electrifying atmosphere that was loud enough to feel like we were in the stadium.

In various tests, the speaker performed well across different music genres. For example, Punjabi numbers showcased the speaker’s powerful bass without distortion. Panjaj Uddas’s gazals highlighted the clarity of vocals and instrumental separation, making it feel like a live performance. Since I don’t have a guitar, I couldn’t test how it performs when attached to ULT Tower 10.