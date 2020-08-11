Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M31s First Impressions: Can it take Samsung to new heights?

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New DelhiLast updated August 11, 2020 10:47 pm

Other Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M31s First Impressions: Can it take Samsung to new heights?

We spent some time with the device and here are our first impressions.
Advertisement

Samsung recently created some buzz with the launch of a new smartphone in its popular Galaxy M-series. The company introduced the Galaxy M31s smartphone to capture the mid-range segment of the Indian smartphone market. 

 

The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 19,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage is available at a price tag of Rs 21,499. With this, the company is all set to take on the likes of Realme, Xiaomi, Poco and more. We spent some time with the device and here are our first impressions. 

 

Samsung Galaxy M31s Design

 

Samsung Galaxy M31s

Advertisement

 

To start with the design, the Galaxy M31s is the first of many things in the M-series. To start with, you get a punch-hole Infinity-O display at the front, while its predecessor (Galaxy M31) came with a waterdrop notch. The back panel now comes with a gradient finish, which adds more premium look as compared to its predecessor. Thirdly, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor at the right side of the device, which is easier to reach as compared to the rear-mounted sensor found in the Galaxy M31. 

 

That said, the phone is slightly slippery in hands, so you should hold it with caution. The Galaxy M31s comes with a USB Type-C port along with a headphone jack at the bottom, while the top, is left blank. That said, the Samsung Galaxy M31s sure seems to be the right upgrade of the Galaxy M31 as the company has added some useful upgrades, which will help it not only look good in your hand, but it is in line to give a good competition to the rest of the smartphones. 

 

Samsung Galaxy M31s Display

 

Samsung Galaxy M31s

 

Coming to the display, the Samsung Galaxy M31s comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The inclusion of Super AMOLED panel is a good thing as it delivers some crisp texts and good contrast ratio, which is in with Galaxy A-series smartphones. The display comes with 110 per cent NTSC, which makes the viewing experience a delightful experience. The bezels have been cut down and it now comes with 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio. 

 

Samsung Galaxy M31s Hardware

 

Samsung Galaxy M31s

 

The Samsung Galaxy M31s is powered by the Samsung Exynos 9611 processor. The phone is loaded with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This is the same chipset that powers its predecessor and it is present in most of the Samsung Galaxy A-series and M-series smartphones. Although the processor can handle most of the daily task easily, it is yet to prove its mettle in demanding tasks like playing PUBG Mobile or doing heavy multitasking. Wouldn’t it be great if Samsung introduced the same smartphone with a newer Qualcomm or gaming-centric MediaTek chipset? Well, for that we might have to wait for a long time. 

 

Samsung Galaxy M31s Software

 

The latest smartphone from Samsung runs on Android 10 operating system and it comes with OneUI 2.1. The user interface comes with noticeable pre-loaded apps like Microsoft Office, OneDrive, Linkedin, Outlook, Facebook, Netflix, Amazon, Prime Video, Snapchat, Smart Tutor, Connections, Dailyhunt. Interestingly, Dailyhunt application has been banned by the Indian Army. That said, you get the same smooth user interface in the Galaxy M31s, which is present in the rest of the Galaxy smartphones. 

 

Samsung Galaxy M31s Cameras

 

Samsung Galaxy M31s

 

The smartphone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX682 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FoV, 5-megapixel macro lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The company has slightly upgraded the cameras on the Galaxy M31s as compared to its predecessor. 

 

However, the major takeaway here is the Single Take feature, which is seen on Samsung’s high-end and mid-premium smartphones. The feature allows to capture up to 10 photo and video outputs in one take. It takes the best moment, smart crop, original video, hyper-lapse video, boomerang and more. We are yet to test the camera capabilities of the Samsung Galaxy M31s, so stay tuned with us for more details. 

 

Samsung Galaxy M31s Battery

 

Samsung Galaxy M31s

 

The phone is loaded with a 6000mAh battery and it comes with 25W fast charging support that the company claims can charge the device fully in 97 minutes. It offers up to 27 hours of video playback, up to 51 hours of voice calls, 124 hours of music and up to 22 hours of internet usage. The claims are promising and it would be interesting to see whether the phone can stand tall on these claims.

 

Advertisement

Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy M31s looks promising as it brings some much-needed upgrades to the Galaxy M-series. The phone looks much stylish as compared to the other smartphones in the Galaxy M-series and it sure give you a premium feel when you hold in your hand. The display looks crisp, though adding a better processor in this phone could have added more value to it. The cameras look promising and the Single Take feature is quite interesting to use. The battery backup has always been the strongest point of the Samsung Galaxy M-series and the Galaxy M31s takes this legacy further with a massive 6000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. As for the competition, it will be put against Poco X2, Realme X2 and more.

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Galaxy M31s Samsung Galaxy M31s launch Samsung Galaxy M31s specs Samsung Galaxy M31s price Samsung Galaxy M31s first impressions Samsung Galaxy M31s first cut Samsung Galaxy M31s quick review Samsung Galaxy M31s review Samsung smartphones Samsung

Loading...

Advertisement

 

0 Comments

Login with

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Top Brands On TMI

  • Apple
  • Samsung
  • Micromax
  • Huawei
  • Nokia
  • Lenovo
  • Xiaomi
  • Motorola

Video gallery

Latest Videos

Airtel Free Data, Nokia TV coming soon, Pixel 5, Google People Cards, Xiaomi

Airtel Free Data, Nokia TV coming soon, Pixel 5, Google People Cards, Xiaomi
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Unboxing and First Impression

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Unboxing and First Impression
Lava New Smartphone, Note 20, Nokia 5310, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme TV

Lava New Smartphone, Note 20, Nokia 5310, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme TV
Smartphone market in India, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 1st Impression

Smartphone market in India, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 1st Impression
Jio Glass Launch, US bans TikTok and Wechat, Oneplus Pubg, Pixel 5

Jio Glass Launch, US bans TikTok and Wechat, Oneplus Pubg, Pixel 5
Nokia 5.3 launching in Aug, 2500 youtube channel blocked, Samsung Note 20 India price

Nokia 5.3 launching in Aug, 2500 youtube channel blocked, Samsung Note 20 India price

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies