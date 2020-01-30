Samsung Galaxy A51 First Look: Hits and Misses

So, what are the plus points of the device and what are the misses? Let's find out.

Advertisement

Samsung has finally announced the launch of its latest Galaxy A51 smartphone in India. The phone comes with a price tag of Rs 23,999 and it will be available for purchase from Samsung Opera House, Samsung’s e-store and leading online stores in the country starting from January 31.

With this, Samsung is strengthening its position in the mid-budget segment. The smartphone is loaded with a host of interesting features and it comes loaded with a premium-looking design. So, what are the plus points of the device and what are the misses? In order to clear some air, here are the hits and misses of the Galaxy A51.

Samsung Galaxy A51: Hits

Display

Advertisement

Samsung is known for its display and the Galaxy A51 is yet another device from the brand that gives you good display experience. This is the first smartphone in the Galaxy A-series to come loaded with an Infinity-O display. The phone is loaded with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution.

The same display can be already seen in the flagship series like the Galaxy S10 series and Galaxy Note 10 series. It is a good thing that the company has added this display on the Galaxy A51. Coming to the screen quality, you feel satisfied while watching content on the big screen and with Widevine L1 certification, one can also stream HD content on Amazon Prime and Netflix.

New features

The company has added new features in the Galaxy A51’s user interface. The first one is Useful cards. The feature filters your messages and aligned it in a manner that it is important for the user. So, for example, if you have a flight to catch, then the Useful Cards feature will show the flight details at the top of the panel. Similarly, if there is an OTP, it will be shown prominently and one can directly copy OTP with a single tap. Lastly, it also lists different offers from the Message application, which might interest users.

Then there is an intelligent global search feature, which not search for apps, but also more. One can search for a movie title or series right from the global search option present in the Galaxy A51. One can also search for their favourite dish from the search option and it will show results from different food ordering applications. Same goes with the travel-related searches.

Cameras

Samsung has finally introduced a macro lens with its Galaxy A51 smartphone. Coming to all the sensors, it includes 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/20 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. That said, it would be interesting to see the performance of the cameras used in the Galaxy A51.

Samsung Galaxy A51: Misses

Hardware

Although the Galaxy A51 comes loaded with new features, Samsung has added an older processor. The smartphone is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9611 processor. The same chipset is present in Galaxy M30s and Galaxy A50s. It would have been better if the company would have gone with a newer chipset for this smartphone. Furthermore, it is using UFS 2.1 storage in the Galaxy A51, while competition like Realme gives UFS 3.0 storage. The latter comes with faster read and write speed, which at the end provides better performance as compared to USF 2.1.

Older Glass protection

At a time when players like Realme, Xiaomi and more are offering smartphones with Gorilla Glass 5 protection, the Galaxy A51 still comes with Gorilla Glass 3. This means that the phone will be more prone to scratches as compared to the phones with Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Software still comes with bloatware

The good thing here is the Samsung Galaxy A51 runs on Android 10 with the company's custom user interface OneUI 2.0 running on top of it. The user interface is better than the previous generation, though it still comes with a noticeable amount of bloatware. You get Microsoft app suite along Netflix, Amazon Shopping, Amazon Prime Videos, Dailyhunt, Helo, YT Music and company's own suite of applications.

Advertisement

Verdict To conclude, the Samsung Galaxy A51 comes loaded with a host of interesting features. The Infinity-O display looks good and the new features like useful cards and more seems to be interesting. The camera performance is yet to be tested out. Sadly, the older generation processor might hamper the performance. So, stay tuned with us as we will talk in-depth about the Galaxy A51 in our upcoming review.