Realme X50 Pro 5G First Impressions: Can it beat all the odds?

We spend some time with the device and here our first impressions.

Realme has finally announced the launch of its latest flagship smartphone, which is also the first 5G smartphone, in India. Dubbed as Realme X50 Pro 5G, the smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 37,999 for the 6GB RAM variant, Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM option and Rs 44,999 for the 12GB RAM model. The smartphone is available for purchase from Flipkart and Realme’s official website.

With this, the smartphone is the first smartphone in India that is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It is also the first phone from the company to feature a 65W fast charging solution. This coupled with other flagship-grade features and specifications, the Realme X50 Pro 5G seems to be the flagship killer in the town. But, it is worth it? We spend some time with the device and here our first impressions.

Design and Display

To start with the design first, the Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with a standard design language, though the colours look quite soothing. The phone is available in two colour options Moss Green and Rust Red. The major strong point of both the colours is that it cleverly hides the smudges. Yes, the smudges are not that greatly visible on the back panel, though it is still present. The front panel comes with a dual punch-hole design, marking it the first phone from the company to feature such display.

The edges are made of metal, thus feels solid in hand. The right side of the device is loaded with a volume controls, while the left side features a power on/off button. The back panel is equipped with a quad-camera setup with LED flash. The base panel is loaded with a SIM slot along with USB Type-C port, while the top is blank. That said, the smartphone sure looks premium and back panel is premium.

Coming to the display, the Realme X50 Pro 5G is loaded with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The screen looks crisp and it is quite bright in nature with 1000nits brightness. We will talk more about this in our upcoming review.

Hardware and Software

The Realme X50 Pro 5G is the first smartphone in India to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone is backed by up to 12GB DDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The chipset is the latest and greatest currently and it comes with 20 per cent improved performance as compared to the older Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor. The company has also revealed that the Realme X50 Pro offers enhanced gaming experience, though the claims are yet to be tested out.

On the software front, the Realme X50 Pro 5G runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it. The user interface comes loaded with a host of interesting features and the bloatware are still noticeable.

Camera

For the camera, the phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64MP primary lens, 12MP telephoto lens, 8MP Wide-angle lens and a B&W portrait lens. For the front, there is a 32MP primary lens and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter. The camera user interface comes with different modes including Night, Video, Photo, Portrait, 64MP and more.







Battery and Connectivity

On the battery front, the Realme X50 Pro 5G is loaded with a 4,200mAh battery with 65W SuperDart flash charging technology. Sadly, despite costing almost 45K, the smartphone does not support wireless charging.

Verdict To conclude, the Realme X50 Pro 5G is probably one of the finest smartphones from Realme. The smartphone is a first in many aspects, especially, for the company. It is the first smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, the first smartphone from the company portfolio to feature 65W SuperDart fast charging. But does that mean First is always the best? Just think about it!