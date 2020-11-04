Oppo Enco W11 Review: Can it make an impact?

The Oppo Enco W11 are one of the most compelling offerings in the TWS earbuds segment at a price of Rs 1,799.

Pros Design, Sound Quality, Battery Life Cons Gaming Latency Lag, Call Quality

Truly Wireless Earbuds are now the new trend in the market for all the audiophiles. As time progressed, the TWS earbuds have gotten better and better. Today, we are going to review one such TWS earbuds by Oppo, which are the Oppo Enco W11.

With a price tag of Rs 1,799, the Enco W11 definitely seems like a great choice. With competitors from Realme (Realme Buds Q) and boAt (boAt Airdopes 381), does Oppo Enco W11 have what it takes to stand out of the crowd? Let's have a look.

Design

The design of the Enco W11 buds and the case looks good. The pill shaped charging case in which the buds rest, has a Type-c charging port on the back and the Oppo branding on top. The earbuds themselves just weigh 4.4g, have an oval-shaped design and are definitely light to wear.

The Lid of the case felt strong and closed quite nicely. The earbuds feel light to wear too and there's definitely a lot of comfort. They fit perfectly and the oval shaped design held itself nicely in my ears. Never faced a scenario when the earbuds fall out of my ear because they snugged in tightly.

The charging case has magnets inside so when you put the earbuds into the case, they don't fall off even when you turn it upside-down. Definitely a 9/10 when it comes to comfort of the earphones. The case is also not very big so it fits in your pocket without any issues.

Audio Quality & Features

The Oppo Enco W11 have Bluetooth 5.0 chip for connectivity, having a range of 10m, and also have an 8mm dynamic driver for the audio performance and support for AAC audio codec.

The Audio Quality of the Oppo Enco W11 is very balanced. The earbuds have balanced mids and highs. The vocals were clear along with good and balanced bass. If you are a bass lover, the Oppo Enco W11 should impress you as they have a decent amount of bass.

Talking about features, the Enco W11 have touch controls on the surface of the earbuds. You can Play/pause your music with a single tap, skip the tracks with a double tap and activate your voice assistant with a triple tap. You can also control the volume of music by pressing and holding on the right to increase the volume and on the left to reduce it.

If you are a gamer, the Enco W11 might be a disappointment for you. While testing with gaming, I could almost notice a latency lag of around 1 second or a bit less, which is a lot when it comes to gaming latency. The latency lag did hamper the experience while playing games.

The Oppo Enco W11 also have an IP55 rating which makes them dust and water resistant. We did not get a chance to test the same but you can wear them during rainfalls and it shouldn't be an issue at all.

Call Quality

Call Quality is always an important aspect when it comes to wireless earphones because they often tend to lag behind during a call because of noise issues.

With the Enco 11, surprisingly we faced the same. Even while reducing background noise for the user, it increases the same drastically for the person on the other end.

To elaborate, the person on the other could hear me clearly but with an echo, and very high background noise because of which my voice was being supressed. Though, I could hear the other person without loud and clear.

Battery Life

The battery life of the earbuds was impressive. Each earbud has a 40mAh battery and the charging case has a 400mAh battery.

The Enco W11 provided me a playback time of 4.5 to 5 hours with a full charge which is very close to the official claims by the company. The earbuds were always being used at 70-80% volume.

The charging case on the other hand took about 1.5 - 2 hours to fully charge from low battery. The earphones also took around 1 to 1.5 hours to charge from low battery level to full.

The charging case shows the status with the help of LED light in the front of the case. When the earbuds are in case, the case shows the battery status of the earbuds and when they are out of the case, it shows the battery level of the case itself. The green light means high battery level, yellow means medium and red means low.

Verdict The Oppo Enco W11 are a decent TWS and can definitely go head-to-head with boAt and Realme's contenders, only if you can compromise on the gaming and calling part.