Nokia 5.4 First Impression

In terms of design, the Nokia 5.4 has a polycarbonate back, it does not feel cheap to the touch but is a fingerprint magnet.

Advertisement

HMD Global has finally launched Nokia 5.4 successor of Nokia 5.3 in India. It comes in two variant – 4+64 GB which is priced at R 13,999 and 96+64Gbwhich is priced at Rs 15,499.

The latest budget smartphone from Nokia will face a tough challenge from other established brands names such as Xiaomi, Realme, and Poco. However, it has a couple of advantages like secured licenses for Android One, which might impress smartphone users who love stock Android, zero track record on security breaches, and guaranteed operating system updates for at least two years. Today, we are going to present the first impression of Nokia 5.4.

Nokia 5.4: Design

In terms of design, the Nokia 5.4 has a polycarbonate back, it does not feel cheap to the touch but is a fingerprint magnet. The bezels surrounding the 6.55-inch IPS panel are slim enough to avoid distraction while viewing the display. The smartphone is comfortable to hold, and one can operate it with one hand, including accessing the buttons.

Advertisement

Nokia 5.4: Camera

As compared to its predecessor, probably the most significant upgrade from Nokia 5.3 to 5.4 is the main camera. Now we have a 48 MP primary shooter as compared to 13 MP.

The other cameras in the quad-camera set up are MP ultra-wide, 2 MP depth and 2 MP macro. On the front, we have a 16 MP camera sensor.

We have yet to check out the Nokia 5.4's camera capabilities, but a few shot we took in good lighting condition came out well

Nokia 5.4: Battery

The battery in the Nokia 5.4 isn't quite impressive at 4,000 mAh, and that too without fast charging adaptor, but as per company claims it can provide a two-day backup and does support fast charging. We think with the kind of hardware and display the device has it is possible. But, at the end of day battery life continues to be dependent on the usage pattern and context and yes one needs to buy a fast charger separately if one wants to.

Nokia 5.4: Hardware



The Nokia 5.4 uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 SoC and comes to two RAM options 4GB and 6GB. The internal memory at 64 GB is common for both the variants and one can expand it up to 512 GB via microSD card. During my brief testing, I noticed some lag in the smartphones but will talk about it in detail in my review if it was temporary.

Advertisement

Verdict Nokia 5.4 may impress Nokia fanboys and customers who want to buy a smartphone with stock Android and that too from non-Chinese brands. It will face a tough challenge from Poco M2, which was recently launched.