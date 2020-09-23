Advertisement

Moto E7 Plus First Impressions!

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated September 23, 2020 12:21 pm

The Moto E7 Plus has been launched by Motorola and it is looking to be a weird device as of now. Here are our first impressions of using the device.
 The Moto E7 Plus is the latest budget device from Motorola that has been launched today. It has a price tag of Rs 9,499 an will be avaiable from 30 September on Flipkart. Today we present to tyeh first impression of Moto E7 Plus.

 

Inside the box, you get standard accessories like the charger, the cable, user manuals and the phone itself. The first time, I picked up Moto E7 Plus it felt heavy.  Design of the smartphone look pretty ordinary  and doesn't have an Xfactor. Having said that the back has a gradient blue colour which looked good. 

 

On the rear, we have the dual cameras and the fingerprint scanner integrated into the Moto logo. On the right, we have 3 buttons, where one is the volume rocker, a power button, and a dedicated Google Assistant button which you can't remap to open any other application. 

 

The bottom is where the things start to get a bit weird as the device surprisingly has a Micro-USB port for charging and not Type-C. Then we have a speaker and a mic. On the top, we have the 3.5mm headphone jack. On the left, there's the SIM Tray which is a hybrid solution, meaning you can put 2 SIMs, or a SIM and an SD-Card for storage expansion. 

 

 

The device comes with a 6.5” Max Vision HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720. The colours for now looked good to me and even though it is an LCD display, the blacks were deep. The brightness looked really low to me even indoors. 

 

The Moto E7 Plus is powered by the Snapdragon 460 paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage expandable upto 256GB. It runs on almost-stock Android 10.

 

While I still have to analyse the performance in deep, after the first boot up and using it just for a few minutes, the device did feel slow to me, most probably because of the animations. The fingerprint sensor worked fine, but the face unlock just failed to recognize my face for the most part. I will discuss gaming and other performance-related stuff in the upcoming review.

 

The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 10W charging. I still have to see how the device will perform during my days of testing, but I can say that with 10W charging for a 5000mAh battery, the device will take a lot of time to charge. 

 

 

The device has a dual-camera setup on the rear with a 48MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The pictures even in broad daylight looked okay-ish. The front camera is an 8MP shooter and we still have to test that.

 

Verdict

Moto E7 Plus is a budget smartphone and the competition it faces from other brands namely Xiaomi and Realme is pretty strong. A thorough review of the device is in the works.

