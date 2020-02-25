iQOO 3 5G 1st Impression: Can it make an impact?

The iQOO 3 pack Qualcomm’s top-notch Snapdragon 865 5G SoC which is believed to improve battery, CPU and GPU performance over its predecessor – Snapdragon 855. It comes with two internal memory configuration 128 GB and 256 GB with UFS 3. 1.

5G services is still a distant dream in India, but that is not stopping handset brands from launching 5G smartphones in India. Today iQOO, the ex sub-brand of Vivo, made an entry into the Indian market. The company launched iQOO 3 5G its first smartphone in the country. We have spent some time with the device and here is our first impression of the device.



The iQOO 3 5G comes with a Snapdragon 865 SoC, 55W Superfast charge, boasts of quad-camera setup which includes 48MP + 13MP (Telephoto-20X Digital ZOOM) +13MP (Wide Angle)+ 2MP (Bokeh). On the front, there is a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls. iQOO 3 4G comes with a price tag of Rs 36,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage and Rs 39,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage. The iQOO 3 5G smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 44,999. The phone will be available for purchase from Flipkart starting from March 4.

The smartphone looks great but doesn't flaunt a completely new design as compared to the other smartphone in the market. It is available in Volcano Orange, Quantum Silver and Tornado Black colour options. Also, the rear camera bump has a slightly raised boundary to avoid damage to lenses. The phone has a glossy back panel and is quite slippery, which is why using a case will be wise. It features a USB-C port, a dedicated button for Google Assitant and a headphone jack.







The build quality of the smartphone looks good and comes with an under-display fingerprint reader. The display is 6.44-inches in size and has AMOLED panel with HDR10+ support. iQOO claims that the full-screen Brightness under intense light can reach to 800nits along with max 1200nits in some cases. The display also houses 16-megapixel front camera in the form of ting punch hole which is on teh top right corner.



The iQOO 3 pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G SoC which is believed to improve battery, CPU and GPU performance over its predecessor – Snapdragon 855. It comes with two internal memory configuration 128 GB and 256 GB with UFS 3. 1. On the RAm side, it has 8 and 12 Gb versions which support LPDDR5. It has packed a 4,440mAh battery which can be charged using a 55 W charger. It can fully top up the phone from zero to 100 percent in about 35 minutes as per the company. We have yet to test the claim.

The device comes with two Monster Touch Buttons, which are pressure-sensitive buttons on the side frame of the smartphone to improve the gaming experience. The iQOO 3 5G runs on iQOOUI which is based on Android 10 and completely different from the UI seen in Vivo smartphones.







