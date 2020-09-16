Infinix Note 7 Review

Infinix Note 7 is priced at Rs 11,499 and will be available on Flipkart starting September 22

Pros Design, Camera Cons user interface

Infinix has been launching smartphones regularly in the budget price segment. Some of the major features they introduced their smartphones in phones which are priced Below Rs10,000 include 6,000 mAh battery, quad-camera setup and huge displays.

Infinix Note 7 is the latest smartphone from the company. I have been using the smartphone for the last couple of weeks. The phone has some great, some irritating and some worth noticing features.

Infinix Note 7 Specifications: 6.95” pin-hole display with HD+ resolution, Mediatek Helio G70 Octa-core processor, 4GB DDR4 RAM with 64GB internal storage, 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charger, Rear Camera: 48MP + 2MP + 2MP + QVGA, Front 16MP Camera, Android 10 (XOS 6.0 custom skin on top)

Infinix Note 7: Hits

The design of the Note 7 is an attention seeker the company call it Gem Cut Texture design. The back panel which is made up of polycarbonate material looks like face-up shape of the finished gem. The Smartphone is available in three different colours - Forest Green, Aether Black, and Bolivia Blue.

The next add on in term of utility in the side-mounted fingerprint. It is a nice move because one can unlock the device without doing too much jugglery or changing the holding style of the device.

In the camera department, one can click amazing pictures in the daylight condition and in low light, the output will be decent. The snaps in broad daylight depict colour accurately and auto fucus does its job without breaking a sweat. Selfies come out well and video recording is decent with occasional jerks if the hand in not steady.

Infinix Note 7 comes with a huge 6.95” HD+ display which offers going viewing angles and consuming content in a smooth experience. Visibility in bright sunlight is not bad but it is not great either.

On a full charge, one can get a day's backup from the 5000 mAh battery on medium usage which includes checking social media and email, playing games for around half an hour and watching videos for about 2 hours. The smartphone charges from 0 to 100 % in about two and a half hours.

Infinix Note 7 can handle everyday task quite well but user Interface plays a spoilt port ( we will talk about it later in the article).

Infinix Note 7: Misses

Infinix for some strange reason has gone with Micro USB port in Note 7 and at the time when its competitors are offering Type C port, it might not gell well with customers.

The User Interface ( UI) is infinix is buggy and one notices lags while multitasking. If one has opened multiple apps and chrome tabs one will notice delay sometimes while switching between them.

The interface is loaded with bloatware, both apps and games. Also, the instant app which is placed on the top menu when one access app drawer is completely advertisement driven. A lot of unnecessary notifications keep on popping up as well. Apart from that, infinix has loaded the UI with too many features like Social Turbo which add to the weight of the UI and requires permissions.

Verdict Infinix Note 7 has a great design and the camera is on par with the competition. The weak link is its user interface.