Advertisement

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra First Impressions: Bigger and Better

By: Sandeep Budki, The Mobile Indian, Last updated August 11, 2020 3:33 pm

Other Reviews

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra First Impressions: Bigger and Better

A lot of smartphone brands have launched Note series previously, but no one can match the consistency of Samsung in this particular segment.
Advertisement

A lot of smartphone brands have launched Note series previously, but no one can match the consistency of Samsung in this particular segment. The latest offering being Galaxy Note 20 Series.

 

If we talk about Galaxy 20 Ultra, It comes with an Exynos 990 processor,12 GB RAM, 256 GB storage and  4500 mAh battery with support for fast charging.  Today we are going to talk about Samsung Galaxy Note 20  Ultra, which is priced at Rs 1,04,999.

 

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 1st Impression: Look and feel

 

Note 20 Ultra is quite different from Samsung's S series of phones. It looks like a box, to be precise, it has a rectangular body with straight edges. It's 164.8 mm tall ( diagonally) and weighs 208 grams by no means small and light.

 

The striking feature that grabbed my attention is Mystic Bronze colour of the phone as it looks unique compared all the smartphone colour options available from other smartphone brands. Here we must mention that we have seen a similar colour in a Sony smartphone around three years back.

 

The new addition in this year's Note series is that the Glass body of the smartphone is made up of  Gorilla Glass Victus - Latest version Gorilla Glass from Corning. As per the company claims is it can handle scratches and Drops better as compared to the previous version of Gorilla Glass.

 

 

Samsung Note 20 Ultra comes with some subtle changes as we well compared to previous versions. The volume rocker and power on/off button are on the right side and stylus on the left side of the bottom panel.

 

The news design has almost negligible bezels and looks like one is holding a slightly curved giant display without any add ons. As compared to the previous Note which had a 6.8-inch display this one 6.9 inch screen.

 

A three-camera sensors dominate the back and Autofocus Laser sensor which are placed is a huge rectangular-shaped box in the top left corner. The camera module in thick and protrudes a bit similar to what was seen on Nokia Lumia 1020.

 

samsung Galaxy note 20 Ultra Display

 

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Display

 

There will be many smartphone users who look forward to buying Samsung's Note Series for its S Pen, but for me, the display will be a primary mover. Note 9 Ultra has a 6.9 inch  Dynamic AMOLED screen that has impressive colour reproduction and brightness.

 

It is among the best display that I have seen on a smartphone off-late and didn't find any difficulty in reading or watching the content in bright sunlight. Note 9 Ultra's display supports Quad HD resolution and  120Hz refresh rate.

 

 samsung galaxy note 20 yltra stylus

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: S Pen

 

Unlike me, I guess most of the Note buyers are attracted to the device because of S Pen. If you are among those, the new S Pen has improved a lot with added functionality.

 

As per Samsung, the latency on the new S Pen is down to just 9ms, which is 4X better than the previous Pen. While using it, I didn't find any noticeable delay between the moment when the S Pen touches the screen and the actual writing appears. It feels almost like writing on a paper using a conventional pen.

 

Significant changes have been added in Notes app by Samsung. Now it can sync with cloud along with convert and straighten bad handwriting in digital text. Samsung has added around five new "Air Gestures" that you can use to control your phone remotely. I have yet not tested them.

 



 

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Battery

 

In the battery department, it has a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support.  Some might be disappointed with the low battery count, but if it is optimised well and gives a days backup without any issue than most of the buyers will be happy. I have yet to test the battery, so stay tuned for our review where we will talk about the battery in detail.

 samsung galaxy Note S20 ultra camera

 

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra first impressions: Camera

 

The camera module of Samsung Galaxy Note  20 Ultra houses a  108MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide one, and a 12MP telephoto lens. One can use the camera for 5X optical zoom, 50X space zoom, and even shoot 8K video.

To take care of autofocus issues in which were present in S20, Samsung has added laser autofocus in Note S20 Ultra. Fo the selfie lovers it has 10MP camera in the front. Will will talk about teh camera performance in our review.

 

Advertisement

Verdict

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is not a smartphone that everyone can buy, but it was was always like that. Note 20 Ultra is a premium smartphone that has a fantastic display, stylus and heavy-duty camera set up. So, is it worth buying? We will answer the question in our detailed review.

Tags: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 1st look Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 1st impression Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra camera

Loading...

Advertisement

 

0 Comments

Login with

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Top Brands On TMI

  • Apple
  • Samsung
  • Micromax
  • Huawei
  • Nokia
  • Lenovo
  • Xiaomi
  • Motorola

Video gallery

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Ist Impression

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Ist Impression
Airtel Free Data, Nokia TV coming soon, Pixel 5, Google People Cards, Xiaomi

Airtel Free Data, Nokia TV coming soon, Pixel 5, Google People Cards, Xiaomi
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Unboxing and First Impression

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Unboxing and First Impression
Lava New Smartphone, Note 20, Nokia 5310, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme TV

Lava New Smartphone, Note 20, Nokia 5310, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme TV
Smartphone market in India, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 1st Impression

Smartphone market in India, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 1st Impression
Jio Glass Launch, US bans TikTok and Wechat, Oneplus Pubg, Pixel 5

Jio Glass Launch, US bans TikTok and Wechat, Oneplus Pubg, Pixel 5

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies