Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Review

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 has elementary design language and is easy to use. Film packs load in the back and the number of shots left is shown in a cutout window which on the top right.

Pros Mirror and close focus for selfies, Available in many fun colours,

AA battery power Cons Can overexpose in bright and low light





Remember costly Polaroids? One had to click, and you would get physical photos. In a move to recreate that magic Fujiflims sometime back launched The Instax Mini 11 for Rs 4,999.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 is available in multiple colours option - Blush Pink, Charcoal Gray, Lilac Purple, or Sky Blue if you prefer. We got the pink fro review.

Look and feel:

It's a plastic camera, expected at this price, with no sharp edges here. So kids can use it without any issue and see the magic of instant printouts. The camera is quite light weigh and will definitely grab attention.

Two AA batteries provide power which is interesting as one doesn't have to worry about charging the camera/ Do keep in mind, that the camera will become a fashion accessory without a pack of Instax Mini film loaded. So one has to purchase them separately.

How to use it?

The camera turns on when the lens extends. To do that one has to press a push-button next to the lens module. You'll need to pull the lens out a little farther to set focus close for selfies, as well as other close-up shots. There's a mirror on the ring surrounding the lens to help take a selfie. When you're done, push the lens back in to turn the camera off.

To take a picture, frame it in the viewfinder, press the shutter, and your photo ejects from the side window.

It'll show all white at first, but an image will emerge within minutes. It's more comfortable to hold the camera in portrait orientation than landscape. Shooting pictures in the landscape is an issue as one might obstruct viewfinder while pressing the click button.

Fujifilm includes a pair of rubber shutter attachments with the camera, in case one wants to try them. I was happy without them.

Picture quality

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 does a good job in most cases, especially in good lighting condition. In bright sunlight and low light, the quality will take a hit as the pictures tend to be overexposed and colours will be a bit off. In my experience, you will get the best shots when you are not clicking photographs in bright sunlight or shooting indoors when lighting is good.

Verdict Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 is a camera for those who want to capture the lovely moment of life and what save them as hard copies. It can be an idle gift for kids as well.