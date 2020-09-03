Advertisement

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Review

By: Sandeep Budki, The Mobile Indian, New DelhiLast updated September 03, 2020 1:01 pm

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Review

impressive

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 has elementary design language and is easy to use. Film packs load in the back and the number of shots left is shown in a cutout window which on the top right.
Pros

  • Mirror and close focus for selfies, Available in many fun colours,
  • AA battery power

Cons

  • Can overexpose in bright and low light

Remember costly Polaroids?  One had to click, and you would get physical photos. In a move to recreate that magic Fujiflims sometime back launched The Instax Mini 11 for Rs 4,999.

 

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 is available in multiple colours option - Blush Pink, Charcoal Gray, Lilac Purple, or Sky Blue if you prefer. We got the pink fro review.

 

Look and feel:

 

It's a plastic camera, expected at this price, with no sharp edges here. So kids can use it without any issue and see the magic of instant printouts. The camera is quite light weigh and will definitely grab attention.

 

 

Two AA batteries provide power which is interesting as one doesn't have to worry about charging the camera/ Do keep in mind,  that the camera will become a fashion accessory without a pack of Instax Mini film loaded. So one has to purchase them separately.

 

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11

 

 How to use it?

 

A viewfinder is there to frame photos and the shutter button on the front side adjustment to the flash.

  

The camera turns on when the lens extends. To do that one has to press a push-button next to the lens module. You'll need to pull the lens out a little farther to set focus close for selfies, as well as other close-up shots. There's a mirror on the ring surrounding the lens to help take a selfie. When you're done, push the lens back in to turn the camera off.

 

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11

 

To take a picture, frame it in the viewfinder, press the shutter, and your photo ejects from the side window.

 

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11

 

It'll show all white at first, but an image will emerge within minutes. It's more comfortable to hold the camera in portrait orientation than landscape. Shooting pictures in the landscape is an issue as one might obstruct viewfinder while pressing the click button.

 

Fujifilm includes a pair of rubber shutter attachments with the camera, in case one wants to try them. I was happy without them.

 

 

Picture quality

 

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11

 

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 does a good job in most cases, especially in good lighting condition. In bright sunlight and low light, the quality will take a hit as the pictures tend to be overexposed and colours will be a bit off.  In my experience, you will get the best shots when you are not clicking photographs in bright sunlight or shooting indoors when lighting is good.

 

 

Verdict

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 is a camera for those who want to capture the lovely moment of life and what save them as hard copies. It can be an idle gift for kids as well.

