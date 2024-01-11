Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Review: 15 Things That Caught My Attention

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max has entered the smartphone arena with a bang a few months back, boasting of a plethora of features and improvements. In this comprehensive review, we’ll explore 15 key aspects of the iPhone 15 Pro Max that stood out during our hands-on experience.

Inside The Box

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max comes in a slim box without the charging brick, which is not surprising but worth noting. Instead, the box includes a white braided USB-C cable. However, it is important to keep in mind that the cable provided is a USB 2 cable, while the iPhone supports the faster USB 3 standard. In order to take advantage of the faster transfer rates, a separate USB 3 cable needs to be purchased.

Design Language

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has a striking resemblance to its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, there are some notable differences worth mentioning. Firstly, the frame now features a brushed titanium finish, eliminating the problem of smudges on the stainless steel frame. Although fingerprints can still be collected, it’s less noticeable than before. Secondly, the bezels around the screen are considerably thinner, making the entire phone slightly smaller.

Display Dynamics

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch OLED panel, just like its predecessor. The Dynamic Island cutout that was introduced in the 14 Pro series is still present in this model.

The phone has a 120 Hz ProMotion refresh rate, an Always On feature that can now be customized using iOS settings, and high brightness capabilities that make it ideal for watching HDR video in any lighting condition.

Although the peak brightness remains unchanged this year, it’s not a concern as the 2,000 nits peak brightness is more than sufficient for most tasks.

Screen Protection

The iPhone 15 Pro Max comes with a front made of Ceramic Shield, which, according to Apple, is more durable than any other smartphone glass. It appears that this statement is correct, as even though I have accidentally dropped it a few times, I have not encountered any issues with it so far. Additionally, the device features a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating, which seems to work quite well.

Display Quality

Apple’s latest model’s 6.7-inch LPTO XDR OLED display is quite similar to its predecessor. The display produces accurate and natural-looking colours, which is particularly useful when shooting professional videos. The 120Hz refresh rate works flawlessly when using software and is even more impressive when playing games that support high refresh rates. Additionally, the touch sampling rate is top-notch, with no visible lag when playing fast-paced FPS titles like Call of Duty: Mobile.

Mute Switch becomes Action Button

The iPhone 15 Pro series no longer features the mute Switch. Instead, a new Action button has been introduced that works similarly to the one found on the Apple Watch Ultra. By default, the Action button will work as a mute switch. However, it can be customized to perform various actions when held down, such as turning on the flashlight, opening an App like Voice Memos, entering a Focus Mode, or anything else using the Shortcuts app.

Unfortunately, the Action Button can only perform one task, which is a letdown. It would have been better if a single click could have toggled between mute and sound on, with the hold-down gesture launching the customized action. However, once the Action Button is configured for a specific task, it will only perform that task, effectively removing the insta-mute functionality that users are accustomed to.

Heating Issues

During my regular usage of the software, I noticed that the phone heated up randomly, even when I used it indoors. When used outdoors and while operating the camera, the phone quickly warmed up, depending on how long I kept on shooting. In my experience, taking about 10-15 photos and a couple of 4K videos in a span of 15 minutes in sunlight was enough to make the phone hot. Although the heating was noticeable, it did not cause any app crashes or slowdowns when operating the camera app. While the iOS 17.0.3 update resolved most of the previously reported heating issues, the phone still gets a bit warmer while using the camera for a long duration, but it’s nothing alarming.

Dynamic Island

The Dynamic Island feature, introduced with iPhone 14 Pro and currently supports mainly iOS 17 native apps, has not gained much traction among app developers in India. Despite its limited integration, the feature looks good with its visual element.

USB-C port gets a new home

The iPhone 15 series brought a major change by replacing the Lightning port with a USB-C port. However, the charging speed remains the same as that of the iPhone 14 series model. The phone’s maximum charging speed is capped at 27 watts, which means that using a power brick that supports a higher wattage won’t make the phone charge any faster. The battery life of the 15 Pro Max can last for a day and a half to two days, depending on how you use your phone.

Performance

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are equipped with the A17 Pro chip, which allows them to run console video games. I was amazed when I played Resident Evil Village on my iPhone 15 Pro Max. Despite playing such a high-quality game, the only indication that my phone was working hard was the warmth I felt after 30 minutes of gameplay.

Power of Camera

After spending two months with the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, I noticed a few standout features. At the top of that list is the 15 Pro Max’s 5x optical zoom, which produces beautiful images with great detail and a wide dynamic range.

In daylight, both the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max take bright, clean photos with lots of detail and warmth. Sharp focus and solid white balance are consistent across all cameras, with accurate colour reproduction.

Tonal highlights and shadow details are pleasing. Whether you use the ultra-wide, main, or telephoto camera, the colours are matched well. Selfies taken in Portrait mode are noticeably different from regular selfies. The former provides a degree of bokeh, while the latter gives you a slightly wider field of view with depth in the background. Some lighting effects are applied in portrait mode to brighten your face.

Videography

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is a remarkable phone when it comes to video recording. It can capture up to 4K60 in ProRes and comes with 1x to 3x cinematic zoom, the Academy Color Encoding System, and Log encoding for custom post-processing color correction. Moreover, it has the ability to record directly to external hard drives via USB-C. The phone also has a wide range of slow-motion and hyperlapse recording tools, in addition to its Action mode for stabilization.

While Google and Samsung have recently improved their phones, the iPhone is still the top choice for video enthusiasts. If you’re into vlogging or video recording, there’s no better phone than the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Sound

The iPhones consistently provide a clear and detailed sound. They tend to have a noticeable bass and a V-shaped EQ, producing good sound quality. However, they may produce a slightly boxy sound in the high end.

There are slight improvements, such as a meatier mid-range, but the overall tonal characteristic remains the same.

Haptics

When it comes to haptics, the Taptic Engine has been excellent for years and has set the standard for how phone feedback should feel. Therefore, there is no need to fix something that is not broken.

FineWoven cases

Apple has introduced FineWoven cases for the iPhone 15 series and new Apple Watches, as an eco-friendly replacement for its leather phone cases and accessories. These cases are made of 68% post-consumer recycled content, which gives them a much lower carbon footprint than leather cases. While I appreciate Apple’s move away from leather products, I can’t say the same for their FineWoven cases, which retail for around Rs 4000. These cases are prone to scratches and don’t look as attractive as their leather counterparts.