  1. Home
  2. Product Finder
  3. Sony
  4. Sony Xperia 1 VI

Sony Xperia 1 VI

Sony Xperia 1 VI
Sony Xperia 1 VI
Brand: Sony
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM (GB) 12
  • Storage 256
  • Display 6.5-inch, 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Front Camera 12MP
  • Primary Camera 48MP + 12MP + 12MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Sony Xperia 1 VI features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) LTPO OLED display with support for up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 240Hz motion blur rate. You also get DCI-P3 100% colour gamut, HDR and 10-bit tonal gradation. The display is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 while the back is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The storage is also expandable up to 1.5 TB via a microSD card slot.

The Xperia 1 VI features a triple camera setup that consists of two 12 Megapixel sensors. This includes an 85 to 170mm f/2.3 to f/3.5 telephoto zoom lens and a 12MP f/2.2 sensor supporting the 16mm ultrawide lens. Then there’s a 48MP unit with an f/1.9 lens and a 1/1.35” sensor. On the front also you get a 12-megapixel 24mm f/2.0 sensor for selfies.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Fast wired charging support alongside wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

It runs on Android 14 OS and will receive 3 years of major OS upgrades. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security, IP68 rating, full stage stereo speakers, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack that supports Hi Res audio. Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and a Type-C port (USB 3.2).

Sony Xperia 1 VI Specs

Sony Xperia 1 VI Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 12/256 GB
Colour Options Black, Khaki Green, White

Sony Xperia 1 VI Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Device Back Gorilla Glass Victus

Sony Xperia 1 VI Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.5
Screen Type OLED
Screen Resolution 2340 x 1080 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 19.5:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 240 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 396

Sony Xperia 1 VI Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Phone RAM 12 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR5x
Storage Capacity 256 GB
Storage Type UFS 4.0
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

Sony Xperia 1 VI Software

OS & UI Android 14

Sony Xperia 1 VI Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 48MP f/1.9 main sensor + 12MP f/2.3 - f/3.5 telephoto zoom lens + 12MP f/2.2 16mm ultra-wide angle sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 12MP 24mm sensor, f/2.0 aperture

Sony Xperia 1 VI Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 30W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Sony Xperia 1 VI Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
Bluetooth v5.4
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Sony Xperia 1 VI Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
IP Rating IP68

More Smartphones from Sony

Search

Latest News & Updates

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.