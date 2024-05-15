The Sony Xperia 1 VI features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) LTPO OLED display with support for up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 240Hz motion blur rate. You also get DCI-P3 100% colour gamut, HDR and 10-bit tonal gradation. The display is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 while the back is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The storage is also expandable up to 1.5 TB via a microSD card slot.

The Xperia 1 VI features a triple camera setup that consists of two 12 Megapixel sensors. This includes an 85 to 170mm f/2.3 to f/3.5 telephoto zoom lens and a 12MP f/2.2 sensor supporting the 16mm ultrawide lens. Then there’s a 48MP unit with an f/1.9 lens and a 1/1.35” sensor. On the front also you get a 12-megapixel 24mm f/2.0 sensor for selfies.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Fast wired charging support alongside wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

It runs on Android 14 OS and will receive 3 years of major OS upgrades. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security, IP68 rating, full stage stereo speakers, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack that supports Hi Res audio. Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and a Type-C port (USB 3.2).