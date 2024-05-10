  1. Home
Brand: Motorola
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
  • RAM (GB) 8
  • Storage 256
  • Display 6.7-inch, 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Front Camera 32MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 13MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

Moto G (2024) features a 6.7-inch full pOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with 120Hz refresh rate, 395 ppi, 10-bit colours, 1200 nits peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The phone packs the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 which is paired with 8GB of and 256GB of internal storage. In addition, the storage is expandable via card up to 2TB.

For photos and videos, the Motorola phone comes with a dual rear camera setup. It has a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens with OIS, Quad PDAF, and a 13-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor that also doubles as a macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 32-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 lens.

As for software, the handset runs on 14 out of the box with MyUX on top. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery that supports up to 30W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. It includes an under-display optical fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 5.1, GPS, NFC, A-GPS, BeiDou, on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm jack as well.

It has a water-repellant design and supports single SIM and an plus a microSD card slot. There are stereo speakers on the smartphone that have Dolby Atmos support. The device has a built-in stylus.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Specs

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 8/256 GB
Colour Options Caramel Latte, Scarlet Wave (Red)

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Vegan Leather

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.7
Screen Type pOLED
Screen Resolution 2400 x 1080 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 240 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 395

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Phone RAM 8 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 256 GB
Storage Type Unknown
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Software

OS & UI Android 14, MyUX 5.0

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, OIS, Quad PDAF + 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor
Rear Camera Features Macro vision support, LED Flash, HDR
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 32MP, f/2.4 aperture
Front Camera Features Quad Pixel Technology

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 30W
Wireless Charging
Wireless Charging Speed 15W
Reverse Charging

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Single
Bluetooth v5.1
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS GLONASS, BeiDou

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
IP Rating Water Repellent Design

