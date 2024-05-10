Moto G stylus 5G (2024) features a 6.7-inch full HD+ pOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with 120Hz refresh rate, 395 ppi, 10-bit colours, 1200 nits peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The phone packs the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. In addition, the storage is expandable via microSD card up to 2TB.

For photos and videos, the Motorola phone comes with a dual rear camera setup. It has a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens with OIS, Quad PDAF, and a 13-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor that also doubles as a macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 32-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 lens.

As for software, the handset runs on Android 14 out of the box with MyUX on top. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery that supports up to 30W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. It includes an under-display optical fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack as well.

It has a water-repellant design and supports single SIM and an eSIM plus a microSD card slot. There are stereo speakers on the smartphone that have Dolby Atmos support. The device has a built-in stylus.