Infinix Note 40 sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2436 pixels) flat AMOLED Display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The display supports 2160Hz PWM dimming and has Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate chip paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable.

There’s a triple rear camera setup, including a 108MP f/1.89 main sensor, 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor and a tertiary AI sensor. There’s a 32MP f/2.2 front-facing sensor for selfies and video chats. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 45W fast wired charging and 20W wireless charging.

Software-wise, it runs on Android 14 based XOS 14. Connectivity options include GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 5, 4G LTE support, and a USB-C port for charging. Other features, such as JBL-tuned stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor, are also present.