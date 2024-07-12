  1. Home
Honor Magic Vs3

Brand: Honor
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • RAM (GB) 12, 16
  • Storage 256, 512, 1 TB
  • Display 7.92-inch main, 6.43-inch cover
  • Front Camera 16MP + 16MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 40MP + 8MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Honor Magic Vs3 also has a 6.43-inches LTPO outer cover screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a Resolution of 2376 x 1060 pixels, up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 2500 nits peak brightness and 3840Hz PWM Dimming. It also supports Dolby Vision.

The inner panel is 7.92-inches in size with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 2344 x 2156 pixels resolution. Both displays carry support for 10-bit color depth and can cover up to 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. There’s stylus support for both the displays.

Under the hood, the smartphone houses Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It comes with a Dual TEE (Trusted Execution Environment) Security System co-developed with Qualcomm for hardware-level security. On the software front, it boots Android 14-based Magic OS 8.0.1. In addition, it packs up to 16GB storage and up to 1TB of storage.

The device features a triple camera setup on the rear, including a 50MP f/1.9 primary sensor with OIS, a 40MP f/2.2 ultra-wide unit with Autofocus and macro mode support, and an 8MP telephoto snapper with 5x Optical Zoom and f/3.4 aperture. Further, it has a 16MP f/2.2 shooter each on the inner and outer screens.

Connectivity options on the handset include dual SIM, 5G, WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GNSS, IR Blaster, NFC, and USB 3.1 Gen1 (Type-C). Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, dual stereo speakers with support for DTS: X Ultra and 3 microphones. Finally, the device packs a 5,000mAh battery and suppprts 66W wired charging paired with 50W wireless charging.

Honor Magic Vs3 Specs

Honor Magic Vs3 Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB, 16/1 TB
Colour Options White, Black, Green

Honor Magic Vs3 Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Glass

Honor Magic Vs3 Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 7.92-inch main, 6.43-inch cover
Screen Type OLED
Screen Resolution 2344 x 2156 pixels (main), 2376 x 1060 pixels (cover)
Screen Aspect Ratio 21:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown

Honor Magic Vs3 Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Phone RAM 12 GB, 16 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR5x
Storage Capacity 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB
Storage Type UFS 4.0
Memory Card Slot N/A

Honor Magic Vs3 Software

OS & UI Android 14, Magic OS 8.0

Honor Magic Vs3 Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.9 primary sensor, OIS + 40MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor + 8MP f/3.4 telephoto sensor, 5x optical zoom
Front Camera Module Dual
Front Camera Specs 16MP f/2.2 sensor (outer display) + 16MP f/2.2 sensor (inner display)

Honor Magic Vs3 Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 66W
Wireless Charging
Wireless Charging Speed 50W
Reverse Charging

Honor Magic Vs3 Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Honor Magic Vs3 Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration

