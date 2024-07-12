The Honor Magic Vs3 also has a 6.43-inches LTPO OLED outer cover screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a Resolution of 2376 x 1060 pixels, up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 2500 nits peak brightness and 3840Hz PWM Dimming. It also supports Dolby Vision.

The inner panel is 7.92-inches in size with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 2344 x 2156 pixels resolution. Both displays carry support for 10-bit color depth and can cover up to 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. There’s stylus support for both the displays.

Under the hood, the smartphone houses Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It comes with a Dual TEE (Trusted Execution Environment) Security System co-developed with Qualcomm for hardware-level security. On the software front, it boots Android 14-based Magic OS 8.0.1. In addition, it packs up to 16GB storage and up to 1TB of storage.

The device features a triple camera setup on the rear, including a 50MP f/1.9 primary sensor with OIS, a 40MP f/2.2 ultra-wide unit with Autofocus and macro mode support, and an 8MP telephoto snapper with 5x Optical Zoom and f/3.4 aperture. Further, it has a 16MP f/2.2 shooter each on the inner and outer screens.

Connectivity options on the handset include dual SIM, 5G, WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GNSS, IR Blaster, NFC, and USB 3.1 Gen1 (Type-C). Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, dual stereo speakers with support for DTS: X Ultra and 3 microphones. Finally, the device packs a 5,000mAh battery and suppprts 66W wired charging paired with 50W wireless charging.