Xiaomi No. 1 Mi Fan Sale from December 19 to 25: Discounts on Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and more

The Xiaomi No. 1 Mi Fan Sale will be held across Mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart, Amazon and all offline partner outlets from 19th December 2019 until 25th December 2019.

Advertisement

Xiaomi has announced its annual, year-end Christmas sale “No. 1 Mi Fan Sale” offering discounts on smartphones, Mi LED TVs, accessories and more. The sale will be held across Mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart, Amazon and all offline partner outlets from 19th December 2019 until 25th December 2019.



The No. 1 Mi Fan Sale will see discounts and flash sales across different product categories. In smartphones, Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available at a discount of Rs 4000 and will be available at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant. Redmi Note 7 Pro’s other variants, 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB will be available for Rs 12,999 and RS14,999 respectively with an additional Rs 1,000 Bumped Up Exchange offer on Flipkart.



The Redmi K20 Pro will be priced at Rs 24,999 and Rs 27,999 for the 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants with effective discount of Rs 3,000. Redmi K20 6GB+64GB will be available for Rs 19,999 after a discount of Rs 2,000 while the 6GB+128GB variant will be available for Rs 22,999 with an effective discount of Rs 1,000. Redmi K20 series will also receive an additional Rs 2,000 Bumped Up Exchange offer across Flipkart and Amazon.



Xiaomi Mi A3 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB variants will be priced at Rs 12,499 and Rs 15,499 after Rs 500 discount. It will also receive an additional Rs 1,000 Bumped Up Exchange offer.



After a discount of Rs 4,000, Poco F1 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB will be priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively. Redmi Note 7S 3GB+32GB will be available Rs 8,999 after Rs 1,000 discount and 4GB+64GB will be available Rs 9,999 after Rs 2,000 discount



Redmi 7A, 2GB+16GB variant will get a discount of Rs 1000 bringing the effective price down to Rs 4,999 while the 2GB+32GB variant will be available for Rs 4,499 after a discount of Rs 700. Redmi 7 will be available for Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,999 for 2GB+32GB and 3GB+32GB variants.



Redmi Y3 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB will be priced at Rs 7,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively while Redmi Go 1GB+8GB and 1GB+16GB will be priced at Rs 4,299 and Rs 4,499.



Redmi Note 8 Pro will be available on a special open sale and Redmi Note 8 will be on special flash sale everyday at 12 noon between 19 December to 25 December 2019 on Mi.com and Amazon.



Redmi 8 will be available on a special open sale between 19 December to 25 December 2019 on Mi.com and Amazon.





Mi Fans will be able to avail attractive cashback and EMI offers on debit and credit cards on Mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon across No. 1 Mi Fan Sale.



Additionally, Mi TV 4A PRO (32) and Mi TV 4C PRO (32) will receive a discount of Rs 500 bringing the effective price to Rs 11,999.



In addition to the phones, Xiaomi will also offer accessories such as the Mi Smart Bulb, Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic, and the Mi Band 3 at lower price points during the Mi No. Fan sale. Mi Smart Bulb will be available for 899 after a discount of Rs 400.



Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 and Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic will be available for Rs 999 and Rs 499 after a discount of Rs 300 and Rs 500 respectively. After a discount of Rs 500, one can buy Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080P for Rs 1299. Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones will be priced at Rs 1499 after Rs 100 off and Mi Band 3 will be priced at Rs 1599 after Rs 200 off.