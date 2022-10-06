Xiaomi 12T series, Redmi Buds 4 series, TV Q2 series, Smart Band 7 Pro launched

Xiaomi, at its new hardware event held on October 4, launched a bunch of new devices globally including the Xiaomi 12T series, Redmi Buds 4 series, TV Q2 series and the Smart Band 7 Pro. The Xiaomi 12T series consists of two smartphones, out of which the Pro model has a 200MP camera system at the rear. As for other details including pricing and features of all the products, read below.

Xiaomi 12T Series Price, Specifications

The Xiaomi 12T Pro will be available in three storage variants. The base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model will come at a starting price of EUR 749 (approx Rs 60,500). The smartphone will also come in an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and a 12GB RAM +256GB storage option. The Xiaomi 12T’s 8GB RAM + 128GB trim will cost EUR 599 (approx Rs 48,800), while there is also an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

The Xiaomi 12T, and the Xiaomi 12T Pro share a lot of specifications. The models come with a 6.67-inch OLED screen bearing a 2712 x 1220 pixels resolution, up to 480Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support, 900 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, DCI-P3 colour gamut and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Xiaomi 12T is powered by the Dimensity 8100-Ultra processor while the 12T Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The Pro gets up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM in comparison to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM on the regular model. Both get up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

As for cameras, the Xiaomi 12T Pro gets a triple rear camera setup, including a 200MP f/1.69 primary sensor, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera. The Xiaomi 12T retains the same setup, with the 200MP sensor being replaced by a 108MP f/1.7 sensor. Both the devices have OIS support, and a 20MP f/2.24 in-display selfie camera.

The Xiaomi 12T series packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 120W HyperCharge technology. The devices run on MIUI 13 based on Android 12. Connectivity options on both include dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 on Pro and 5.3 on regular, GPS and a USB-C port for charging. They also come with Dolby Atmos-backed Stereo speakers (with Harman Kardon sound on 12T Pro), along with an X-axis Linear Vibration motor.

Xiaomi Redmi Buds 4, Buds 4 Pro Specifications

The Redmi Buds 4 are available for €59.99 (approx Rs 4,800). It is offered in Light Blue and Gloss White colours. Whereas the higher-end Redmi Buds 4 Pro retails at €99.99 (approx Rs 8,000). It is available in Midnight Black and Moon White colour options.

Redmi Buds 4

The Redmi Buds 4 come with 10mm dual dynamic drivers and have a compact design featuring intuitive touch controls. The Redmi earbuds feature hybrid active noise cancellation and are claimed to reduce noise by up to 35dB. Xiaomi claims it has obtained the noise cancellation data from the National Institute of Metrology, China.

The Buds 4 connect wirelessly via Bluetooth v5.2 and are compatible with both Android and iOS devices. They have a playback time of up to six hours and can offer an hour of playtime with a 5-minute charge. Combined with the charging case, the earbuds can offer a battery life of up to 30 hours. The hearables are IP54 certified against dust and water.

Redmi Buds 4 Pro

The Buds 4 Pro are backed by a 10-mm + 6-mm dual driver design, which can deliver Hi-Res Audio and LDAC at 990 kbit/s when paired with an Android device. The earbuds support AAC and SBC codecs as well. One can get 9 hours of battery life on a single charge and an additional 27 hours with the case, totalling up to 36 hours. In addition, 5 minutes of charging can deliver up to 2 hours of music playback.

These earbuds also have ANC support for up to 43dB with three modes including Light, Balanced, and Deep. They connect via Bluetooth 5.3, support touch controls as well as dual device smart connectivity.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro Price, Features

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro has a starting price of EUR 99 (approx Rs 8,000) via official company channels. Xiaomi offers Light Gold and Graphite Grey colour options for the dial with multiple options for the strap.

The band debuted first back in July in China. The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro sports a 1.64-inch colour display that delivers a 326ppi of pixel density and offers 70 percent screen-to-body ratio. The wearable also supports Always-on display. The Mi Smart Band 7 Pro comes with GPS support for precise location tracking and has 5ATM water-resistant design.

The device is rated to give a runtime of 12 hours. The band also includes NFC support and has Xiao AI voice assistant. For fitness, the Mi Smart Band 7 Pro offers 117 exercise modes, including 10 running courses and 14 professional sports modes. It also includes all-day heart rate and blood-oxygen tracking, sleep tracker, step count, calorie count and more.

Xiaomi TV Q2 Series Price, Features

The Xiaomi TV Q2 is currently available for sale in European countries, with the 50-inch model being sold at €699.99 (approx Rs 56,600) while, the 55-inch variant retails at €799.99 (approx Rs 64,700) and the 65-inch model at €899.99 (approx Rs 72,800).

The TVs run on Google TV OS and offer 4K ultra-HD (3,840×2,160 pixels) resolution, 60Hz refresh rate as well as 92% DCI-P3 color space coverage. Further, it has an MEMC Engine, HDR 10m HLG, and Dolby Vision IQ. Under the hood, the Xiaomi Smart TV Q2 series gets a quad-core A55 processor under the hood with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage.

Audio is handled by two speakers with a 30W output, DTS-HD, Dolby Audio, and DTS Virtual: X audio technologies support as well. Connectivity options on the TVs include 2 x HDMI, 1 x AV input, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack, 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A, and an Ethernet port. The smart TVs are also equipped with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0 for wireless connectivity.