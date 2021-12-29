World’s First Solar-Powered Bluetooth Headset launched

Blue Tiger USA, provider of communications headsets, announced today the Solare headset. Blue Tiger Solare will be introduced at CES 2022, held in Las Vegas from January 5-8, 2022 at the Cosmopolitan Hotel.

Pricing and Availability

The Solare will be available for pre-order in March 2022. The shipping will start in the beginning of April. It will be available at the company’s website $199.99 which is approx. Rs 14,950.

Blue Tiger Solare Features

As per the company, Blue Tiger Solare is the world’s first solar-powered communications headset for hands-free driving and at home and office use. The headset harvests light from any source, indoor or outdoor for continuous use without the need to ever recharge a battery. It can operate from -40 degrees Fahrenheit to 122 degrees Fahrenheit.

The military-grade Bluetooth headset combines patented solar technology to convert light into energy for virtually unlimited use without recharging. It comes with 97% noise cancellation technology and high-quality speaker components. Solare continuously self-charges when exposed to indoor or outdoor light. It eliminates the worry about battery life, so everyone can receive and transmit essential communications clearly.

In addition, Solare employs patented Powerfoyle solar technology, a unique nano material innovation that transforms any outdoor and indoor natural or artificial light into clean, endless energy. Inspired by the natural principle of photosynthesis to harvest light, Solare incorporates a thin, non-toxic, printed, flexible plastic solar cell with zero emissions production, durable for comfortable long-time use.

Besides, the solar cell technology performs using light from a wide variety of angles. It works equally with indoor or outdoor light. Lastly, the headset is Siri and Google Assistant compatible and it comes with Bluetooth 5.1 technology.