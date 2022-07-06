Vivo Y77 5G launched with 120Hz OLED display

Vivo has unveiled its most powerful Y-series smartphone in China, called the Vivo Y77 5G. The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimensity chip under the hood and also sports a 120Hz OLED display. The new Y77 5G succeeds the Vivo Y76 5G from last year which came with a Dimensity 700 processor.

The Vivo Y77 5G costs CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 23,600) and is available in Blue and Pink colour options. The smartphone is not yet listed on Vivo China’s website or any other retail websites. It is said to go on sale soon in the offline market of China.

This smartphone is also set to be unveiled in Malaysia tomorrow but as per a few retailer listings, it will be powered by different set of specifications compared to the China variant whose specifications are as below.

Vivo Y77 5G Specifications

The Vivo Y77 5G sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that produces an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The devices seems to have water-drop notch display which houses the front facing 8-megapixel sensor as well. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 930 processor paired with 8GB of LPPDR4x RAM and 256GB of built-in UFS 2.1 storage.

At the rear, the smartphone has a dual camera system, including a 50-megapixel primary snapper and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The device is backed by a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery with support for 80W fast charging. For security, it has a side-facing fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Malaysian variant seems to be a downgrade of the Chinese one, and it may come with a Diemsnity 810 processor, 18W fast charging, 5000mAh battery, 6.58-inch 60Hz LCD panel, and dual rear cameras.