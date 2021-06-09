Advertisement

Vivo Y53s 5G announced with Snapdragon 480 SoC, 5000mAh battery, 8GB RAM and more

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 09, 2021 11:44 am

Vivo Y53s 5G comes with a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and 90Hz refresh rate.
Vivo has launched another Y-series phone in China - Vivo Y53s 5G. The phone comes with 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon chipset, 5G connectivity, 18W fast charging support and more.

 

Vivo Y53s 5G: Pricing

 

The Vivo Y53s 5G is priced at CNY 1,799 (approx Rs 20,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 22,800) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. It comes in Starry Night, Sea Salt, and Iridescent colour options.

Vivo Y53s 5G: Specifications


Vivo Y53s 5G comes with a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded with the power button.

 

For the camera, the Vivo Y53s comes with a dual rear camera setup with 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It has an 8-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.


Vivo Y53s 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It runs OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11.

 

Connectivity features are Dual 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The device measures 163.95×75.3×8.5 mm and weighs 189g.

