Vivo Y30G announced with 5,000mAh battery, MediaTek Helio P65 processor

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 30, 2021 1:08 pm

Latest News

Vivo Y30G features a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a dewdrop notch at the top and 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, and a 20:9 aspect ratio.
Vivo has launched a new smartphone in China - Vivo Y30G. The phone comes with a MediaTek Helio chipset, 8GB of RAM and dual rear cameras.

 

Vivo Y30G is priced at 1,499 Yuan (roughly Rs. 16,600) for the single 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It comes in three colour options of Obsidian Black, Dawn White, and Aqua Blue.

Vivo Y30G specifications

 

Vivo Y30G features a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a dewdrop notch at the top and 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio P65 chipset with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The storage is further expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card.

 

The phone is equipped with a dual rear rectangular camera setup of 13-megapixel primary shooter with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is a front camera of 8-megapixel with an f/1.8 lens housed inside notch.

 

On the battery front, Vivo Y30G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The phone runs OriginOS 1.0 based Android 11 OS. The phone is equipped with face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

 

There are various connectivity options like dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, micro USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 164.41x76.32x8.41mm and weighs 191.4 grams.

