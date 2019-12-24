  • 18:33 Dec 24, 2019

Vivo Y11 launched in India with 6.35-inch FullView display, 5000mAh battery

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 24, 2019 1:03 pm

Vivo Y11 is available across all offline channels and Vivo India E-Store starting today.
Vivo has today launched Vivo Y11 in India for Rs 8,990. The Vivo Y11 will be available in Mineral Blue and Agate Red colour variants. The device is available across all offline channels and Vivo India E-Store starting today. The device is also available for sale across leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Paytm Mall, Tata Cliq and Bajaj EMI E-Store starting tomorrow (December 25th 2019). For customers looking to buy the smartphone from Flipkart, the device will be available starting December 28th 2019.

The launch offers in the offline channels include 5% Cashback with HDFC Bank Credit/Debit Card EMI transaction & HDFC CD loans till 31st Dec'19,  5% Cashback with ICICI Bank Credit/Debit Card EMI transaction till 31st Dec'19, 5% Cashback on Axis Bank with Credit/Debit Card EMI transaction till 31st Dec'19 and EMI schemes from finance partners IDFC First Bank, HDB, Home Credit. On Flipkart, there will be no cost EMI up to 6 months.

Vivo Y11 features a 6.35-inch HD+ IPS Halo FullView display with a screen resolution of 1544 x 720 pixels, 268ppi pixel density, screen-to-body ratio of 89% and 19.3:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor along with Adreno 505 GPU. The device is loaded with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.


The phone has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. The phone runs on Funtouch OS 9, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. It is juiced up by a 5000mAh battery.

On the camera front, the Vivo Y11 is loaded with a dual-camera setup at the back including a 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The camera has various modes such as Time-Lapse, Slow, Live Photos, HDR, and Panorama among others.

The connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Dual SIM slot, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS with A-GPS, MicroUSB port etc. The phone measures 159.43 × 76.77 × 8.92 mm and it weighs 190.5 grams.

