Vivo X60 gets a price cut in India by Rs 3,000

The Vivo X60 series was launched in India in March this year. Three models, namely Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, and Vivo X60 Pro+ made their debut in the country. Now Vivo X60 has received a price cut by Rs 3000 in India.

Vivo X60 Price Cut

Vivo X60 was launched at Rs 37,990 and Rs 41,990 for the 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage variants respectively. Now after the price cut of Rs 3000, the base model with 8GB + 128GB storage is available for Rs 34,990. The top-end 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 39,990 after a Rs 2,000 price cut.

Further, customers can also avail a 10% cashback on HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank Credit and Debit card. Additionally, customers get a one-time free screen replacement.

Specs

The Vivo X60 sports a 6.56-inch E3 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels, AMOLED display and Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and comes with HDR10+ certification, a 19.8:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Vivo X60 packs triple rear cameraswith a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.48 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 13-megapixel tertiary sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel camera at the front, with an f/2.45 lens.

The device is backed by a 4300mAh battery with 33W flash charge support. On the software front, it runs on Vivo’s newest OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11.

For security, it includes an under-display fingerprint scanner. It also supports face unlock.

Connectivity options include options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It weighs 176 grams and is 7.36mm thick.