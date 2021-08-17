HomeNewsVivo X60 gets a price cut in India by Rs 3,000

Vivo X60 gets a price cut in India by Rs 3,000

Vivo X60 slashed the price of Vivo X60 by Rs 3000 in India. Further, customers can also avail a 10% cashback on the purchase.

By Meenu Rana
Vivo X60 gets a price cut

Highlights

  • Vivo X60 series was launched in India in March this year.
  • Vivo X60 has slashed the price of Vivo X60 by Rs 3000

The Vivo X60 series was launched in India in March this year. Three models, namely Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, and Vivo X60 Pro+ made their debut in the country. Now Vivo X60 has received a price cut by Rs 3000 in India.

Vivo X60 Price Cut

Vivo X60 was launched at Rs 37,990 and Rs 41,990 for the 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage variants respectively. Now after the price cut of Rs 3000, the base model with 8GB + 128GB storage is available for Rs 34,990. The top-end 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 39,990 after a Rs 2,000 price cut.

Further, customers can also avail a 10% cashback on HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank Credit and Debit card. Additionally, customers get a one-time free screen replacement.

Specs

The Vivo X60 sports a 6.56-inch E3 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels, AMOLED display and Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and comes with HDR10+ certification, a 19.8:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Vivo X60 packs triple rear cameraswith a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.48 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 13-megapixel tertiary sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel camera at the front, with an f/2.45 lens.

The device is backed by a 4300mAh battery with 33W flash charge support. On the software front, it runs on Vivo’s newest OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11.

For security, it includes an under-display fingerprint scanner. It also supports face unlock.

Connectivity options include options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It weighs 176 grams and is 7.36mm thick.

Vivo X60 5G 12GB

Vivo X60 5G 12GB
  • Launch2021-03-25
  • ChipsetOcta core 3.2 Ghz, Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
  • RAM (GB)12 GB
  • Display2376 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera48MP + 13MP + 13MP, Triple Camera with Zeiss Optics: 48MP Sony IMX589 primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, 13MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree FOV, 13MP telephoto shooter with f/2.46 aperture
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11, based on OriginOS 1.0
  • Battery4300 mAh
  • ExpandableNo

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleRealme GT 5G to be cheapest Snapdragon 888 phone in India
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

© 2021 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.