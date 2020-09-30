Vivo X50e 5G goes official with Snapdragon 765G, 48MP quad camera setup

The key features of the Vivo X50e 5G include Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, 48MP Quad Camera Setup arranged in a diamond-shaped design, 32MP selfie camera and 33W fast charging.

Vivo has announced Vivo X50e 5G smartphone in Taiwan. The Vivo X50e is priced at NT$ 13,990 (around Rs 33,810) for the single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It comes in Night and Water Mirror colour options.



The key features of the Vivo X50e 5G include Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, 48MP Quad Camera Setup arranged in a diamond-shaped design, 32MP selfie camera and 33W fast charging.



The Vivo X50e 5G smartphone features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor along with Adreno 620 GPU.



The Vivo X50e has a 4,350mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and it runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10. The phone has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via a microSD card.



On the camera front, the Vivo X50e 5G is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.79 aperture, a 13-megapixel camera with f/2.46 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter inside a hole-punch cutout with f/2.0 aperture.



Connectivity features include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack and NFC support. The Vivo X50e has 162.05 x 74.97 x 8.88 – 8.96mm dimensions and it weighs 200 grams.