Advertisement

Vivo X50e 5G goes official with Snapdragon 765G, 48MP quad camera setup

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 30, 2020 5:46 pm

Latest News

The key features of the Vivo X50e 5G include Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, 48MP Quad Camera Setup arranged in a diamond-shaped design, 32MP selfie camera and 33W fast charging.
Advertisement

Vivo has announced Vivo X50e 5G smartphone in Taiwan. The Vivo X50e is priced at NT$ 13,990 (around Rs 33,810) for the single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It comes in Night and Water Mirror colour options.

The key features of the Vivo X50e 5G include Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, 48MP Quad Camera Setup arranged in a diamond-shaped design, 32MP selfie camera and 33W fast charging.

The Vivo X50e 5G smartphone features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor along with Adreno 620 GPU.

The Vivo X50e has a 4,350mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and it runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10. The phone has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via a microSD card.

On the camera front, the Vivo X50e 5G is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.79 aperture, a 13-megapixel camera with f/2.46 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter inside a hole-punch cutout with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity features include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack and NFC support. The Vivo X50e has 162.05 x 74.97 x 8.88 – 8.96mm dimensions and it weighs 200 grams.

Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro launched in India at a price starting Rs 34,990

Vivo X50, X50 Pro goes on sale in India

Vodafone users to get 1 Year extended warranty on Vivo X50 series

Latest News from Vivo

You might like this

Tags: Vivo

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Redmi Note 9 goes on open sale in India

Xiaomi Mi 10T Series Launching Today: How to Watch Live, Expected Price, Specifications

LG G8X ThinQ: Is it the Future of Multitasking?

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51

Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51
Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables

Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables
Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price

Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price
Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Impression

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Impression
Nokia 2.4 and 3.4 India Launch, Samsung and Flipkart tie-up, Redmi New Products

Nokia 2.4 and 3.4 India Launch, Samsung and Flipkart tie-up, Redmi New Products

Latest Picture Story

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies