Vivo X50, V19 price slashed by up to Rs 5,000

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 01, 2021 5:26 pm

The new price cut is currently being offered in offline retailers and yet to reflect on Amazon.in and Flipkart.
Vivo has slashed the price of Vivo X50 and V19 smartphones by up to Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000 respectively. The new prices are effective starting from February 1.

Vivo X50 is now priced at Rs 29,990 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant is now available for Rs 32,990, after a price cut of Rs 5,000. To recall, Vivo X50 was earlier available at Rs 34,990 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB was priced at Rs 37,990.

After a price cut of Rs 3,000, Vivo V19 8GB RAM + 128GB variant is now available for Rs 21,990 as against its earlier price of Rs 24,990. The 8GB RAM + 256GB variant is now priced at Rs 24,990 instead of Rs 27,990.

 

The new price cut is currently being offered in offline retailers, reports MySmartPrice. The discounted price is yet to reflect on Amazon.in and Flipkart.

The Vivo X50 comes in Frost Blue and Glaze Black colours while Vivo V19 comes in Mystic Silver and Piano Black colour options.

 

Vivo X50 specifications


Vivo X50 features a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels along with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor along with Adreno 620 GPU. Vivo X50 runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5 on top and it is loaded with a 4200mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.


It is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with four-axis OIS, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV, 13-megapixel portrait lens and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.48 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter inside a hole-punch cutout with f/2.48 aperture.

 

Vivo V19 Specifications


Vivo V19 features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It runs on the latest FuntouchOS 10 based on the latest Android 10 OS out of the box.


The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB onboard storage that is further expandable via a microSD card. It is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery which supports up to 33W fast-charging support.

It sports a rectangular quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel bokeh lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It has the dual selfie camera setup that includes a 32 megapixels main shooter with f/2.0 aperture and an 8 megapixels 105 wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture.


