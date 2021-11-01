Vivo V23e design, specs and price surface ahead of launch

Vivo is expected to launch its new V-series smartphone called the V23e soon in Vietnam. Now ahead of the launch, some of the smartphone’s key specifications along with price details have leaked online.
A tipster on Twitter with name @chunvn8888 has shared some specifications, colour, and pricing details of the Vivo V23e via a video. However, Vivo is yet to announce the official launch details of the upcoming Vivo smartphone.
As per the leak, Vivo V23e will be priced at VND 10 million (roughly Rs. 32,900) in Vietnam. The device is said to come in a single Blue colour option.
Vivo V23e Design & Specs
For the design, Vivo V23e will have a waterdrop notch at the top of the display for the front camera. It has a glass back and a plastic frame. The right side features a volume rocker and a power key. On the top, there is a microphone while the bottom features a SIM slot, a microphone, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille.
The phone will be equipped with a rectangular-shaped triple-camera setup on the back. The device’s primary camera will house a 64-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. For selfies, there will be a 50MP front camera sensor.
In addition, Vivo V23e has been tipped to pack a 4,030mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It will run Android 11-based Funtouch OS 12 out of the box. The device will lack a 3.5mm audio jack. There will be an under-display fingerprint scanner.
Just last month, Vivo V21 5G Neon Spark variant was launched in India. The Vivo V21 5G Neon Spark is priced at Rs 29,990 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage version. The 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage edition of the V21 5G Neon Spark is priced at Rs 32,900. It can be bought through Vivo India’s online store or Flipkart.