Vivo V23e design, specs and price surface ahead of launch

Vivo is expected to launch its new V-series smartphone called the V23e soon in Vietnam. Now ahead of the launch, some of the smartphone’s key specifications along with price details have leaked online.

A tipster on Twitter with name @chunvn8888 has shared some specifications, colour, and pricing details of the Vivo V23e via a video. However, Vivo is yet to announce the official launch details of the upcoming Vivo smartphone.

vivo V23e leaked by Viettel Store

Waterdrop notch design

Plastic frame, glass back

50MP selfie, 64+8+2 macro rear

4030mAh, 44W

UDFP

Android 11, FunTouch 12

No headphone jack

Price around 10m Dong (440 USD) in Vietnam pic.twitter.com/UOFgVGoYqm — Fuck NNN, Imma get the vaccine soon (@chunvn8888) October 31, 2021

As per the leak, Vivo V23e will be priced at VND 10 million (roughly Rs. 32,900) in Vietnam. The device is said to come in a single Blue colour option.

Vivo V23e Design & Specs

For the design, Vivo V23e will have a waterdrop notch at the top of the display for the front camera. It has a glass back and a plastic frame. The right side features a volume rocker and a power key. On the top, there is a microphone while the bottom features a SIM slot, a microphone, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille.

The phone will be equipped with a rectangular-shaped triple-camera setup on the back. The device’s primary camera will house a 64-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. For selfies, there will be a 50MP front camera sensor.

In addition, Vivo V23e has been tipped to pack a 4,030mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It will run Android 11-based Funtouch OS 12 out of the box. The device will lack a 3.5mm audio jack. There will be an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Just last month, Vivo V21 5G Neon Spark variant was launched in India. The Vivo V21 5G Neon Spark is priced at Rs 29,990 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage version. The 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage edition of the V21 5G Neon Spark is priced at Rs 32,900. It can be bought through Vivo India’s online store or Flipkart.