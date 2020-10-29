Vivo V20 now available in Moonlight Sonata colour

The Vivo V20 Moonlight Sonata colour variant will be available for sale starting October 29, 2020, on all partner retail stores across India, Vivo India e-store and Flipkart.

Advertisement

Vivo recently launched V20 smartphone in India. The company has today announced the availability of a new colour variant of its Vivo V20. The Vivo V20 Moonlight Sonata colour variant will be available for sale starting October 29, 2020, on all partner retail stores across India, Vivo India e-store and Flipkart.



Vivo V20 is priced at Rs 24,990 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version costs Rs 27,990. The device is also available in two other colour variants: Sunset Melody and Midnight Jazz.

Consumers will also get an attractive Offline offers like on paying Rs 101, one can pay rest in easy EMIs with Bajaj Finserv, Get 20% instant cashback on Bajaj Finserv down payment scheme for BFL RBL supercard holders, One Time Screen Replacement offer within 6 months of purchase date, Flat 10% Cashback with ICICI Bank on Credit Card regular/EMI transactions (except ICICI-Amazon co-branded cards), Flat 10% Cashback with Kotak Mahindra Bank on Credit Card regular and Credit Card/Debit Card EMI transactions, Flat 10% Cashback with Bank of Baroda on Credit Card regular/ EMI transactions, Flat 10% Cashback with Federal Bank on Debit Card/Debit Card EMI transactions, Flat 10% Cashback with Zest Money on 6 month EMI transactions through Pinelabs machines, One EMI cashback on 10|3 and 15|4 scheme with IDFC First, Lowest EMI scheme from HDB of ₹1388 and TVS credit Rs 1470, Flat Rs 1,500 exchange bonus on any old smartphone & up to 80% assured buyback on vivo upgrade application, Voda Idea 12 month extended warranty on Rs 819 recharge with 100% cashback with PayTM.

Advertisement

Online

E-Store Offers-

Flat 10% Cashback on ICICI Credit Card EMI Transactions

Flat 10% Cashback on Kotak Bank on Credit Card Regular and EMI Transactions

Flat 10% Cashback on Federal Bank Debit Card Regular Transactions

One Time Screen Replacement within 6 months of purchase date

Voda Idea 12 month extended warranty on ₹819 recharge with 100% cashback with Paytm

₹1500 Additional Exchange Bonus

No Cost EMI Up to 12 Months

Flipkart Offers-

BBD Special Offers (29th Oct – 4th Nov): 10% Instant Discount* on Axis Bank Credit/Debit Card EMI Transactions

Extra ₹2500 off on Exchange

No Cost EMI Up to 12 Months

One Time Screen Replacement within 6 months of purchase date

Vivo V20 Specifications



Vivo V20 features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a notch for the selfie camera. The phone is powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 720G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage . It runs Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.



For the camera, the Vivo V20 has a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone has a 44-megapixel selfie sensor with an f/2.0 lens housed inside waterdrop notch.