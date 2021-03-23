Advertisement

Vivo V20 gets price cut in India, now starts at Rs 22,990

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 23, 2021 1:37 pm

Latest News

The phone comes in Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, and Moonlight Sonata colour options.
Advertisement

Vivo launched Vivo V20 in India in October last year. Now, the company has announced a price cut of Rs 2,000 on all the variants of the Vivo V20.

 

Vivo V20 was announced in two variants - 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage priced at Rs 24,990 and 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage priced at Rs 27,990. Now after the price cut, Vivo V20 128GB variant retails at Rs 22,990 while the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 25,990.

Advertisement

 

The price cut was first tipped by Mumbai based retailer, Mahesh Telecom. It means the price cut is applicable in offline stores as well. The phone comes in Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, and Moonlight Sonata colour options.

 

Vivo V20 Specifications


Vivo V20 features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a notch for the selfie camera. The phone is powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 720G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card.

The Vivo V20 runs Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. For security, the device also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock. 

For the camera, the Vivo V20 has a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone has a 44-megapixel selfie sensor with an f/2.0 lens housed inside waterdrop notch.

Vivo V20 launched in India with Android 11 and 44MP selfie camera

Vivo V20 SE launched in India with Snapdragon 665 SoC, 48MP triple rear cameras

Vivo V20 Pro 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 765G SoC, 44MP dual front cameras

Latest News from Vivo

You might like this

Tags: Vivo

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme C25 goes official with Helio G70, 6,000mAh battery, and 48MP triple cameras

Motorola G50 5G design revealed through TENAA listing

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies