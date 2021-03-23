Vivo V20 gets price cut in India, now starts at Rs 22,990

The phone comes in Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, and Moonlight Sonata colour options.

Vivo launched Vivo V20 in India in October last year. Now, the company has announced a price cut of Rs 2,000 on all the variants of the Vivo V20.

Vivo V20 was announced in two variants - 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage priced at Rs 24,990 and 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage priced at Rs 27,990. Now after the price cut, Vivo V20 128GB variant retails at Rs 22,990 while the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 25,990.

The price cut was first tipped by Mumbai based retailer, Mahesh Telecom. It means the price cut is applicable in offline stores as well. The phone comes in Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, and Moonlight Sonata colour options.

Vivo V20 Specifications



Vivo V20 features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a notch for the selfie camera. The phone is powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 720G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card.



The Vivo V20 runs Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. For security, the device also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock.



For the camera, the Vivo V20 has a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone has a 44-megapixel selfie sensor with an f/2.0 lens housed inside waterdrop notch.