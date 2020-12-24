Advertisement

Vivo V20 (2021) launched in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, 8GB RAM

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 24, 2020 11:03 am

Vivo V20 (2021) comes in Sunset Melody and Midnight Jazz colour variants.
Vivo has silently launched Vivo V20 (2021) smartphone in India. The phone is now listed on Amazon India for sale at Rs 24,990. It comes in Sunset Melody and Midnight Jazz colour variants.

 

The device comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. To recall, Vivo recently launched the V20 series lineup in India.

The Vivo V20 (2021) comes with the same specifications as of the Vivo V20 except for one difference. The V20 (2021) is powered by a faster Snapdragon 730G processor with Adreno 618GPU while the Vivo V20 is powered by Snapdragon 720G.

 

Vivo V20 (2021) Specifications

 

Vivo V20 (2021) features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a notch for the selfie camera. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card.

 

The Vivo V20 (2021) runs Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Vivo V20 (2021) features an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

 

Camera specifications include a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone has a 44-megapixel selfie sensor with an f/2.0 lens housed inside waterdrop notch.

 

Vivo V20 has connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth V5.1, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C.

