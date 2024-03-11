Vivo T3 5G India Launch Confirmed: What Do We Know About It?

Vivo is all set to launch a new smartphone in Indian market, and it is going to be the Vivo T3 5G, as officially confirmed by the brand. While the brand hasn’t shared much apart from the launch confirmation, we do have a leak that spills the beans over the design as well as the specifications of the Vivo T3 5G. Here are all the details.

Vivo T3 5G: India Launch

Vivo T3 5G is all set to launch in India soon, according to a post shared by Vivo India on X. The brand confirmed the moniker of the device and also the fact that it will be a Flipkart exclusive smartphone. The video also shows known filmmaker Rohit Shetty, suggesting the brand could have roped him in as a brand ambassador.

Vivo T3 5G: Specs, Design

As leaked by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore on X, the T3 5G has three camera cutouts at the back out of which two are sensors and the third one is a flicker sensor. It will be available in two colour options. Aside from that, the device will be sporting a 6.67″ AMOLED Display with an FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1800nits of peak brightness.

The device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, paired with 8GB and 12GB RAM options and 128GB or 256GB of storage options. The dual camera setup on the back will consist of a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS along with a 2MP Bokeh sensor. There’ll be a 16MP sensor on the front for selfies.

It will be backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 44W Fast charging support. The device will have stereo speakers and it will be IP54 rated as well.

If you observe closely, these are the same rumoured specifications of the iQOO Z9 5G which is also set to launch on March 12. While iQOO Z9 5G could be sold exclusively on Amazon, the Vivo T2 5G will serve the Flipkart buyers. Apart from the slightly different design, the hardware specification of both the devices remain similar.

Vivo T3 5G: Leaked Price

The T3 5G will be priced at around Rs 20,000, which is again similar to the recently leaked price of the iQOO Z9 5G that is set to be priced at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 21,999 for the 12GB + 256GB trim.