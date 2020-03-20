Vivo S6 5G confirmed to launch on March 31

The company has announced that Vivo S6 5G will be launched on March 31.

Vivo has officially confirmed that it is launching the successor of Vivo S5 in China soon. The company has announced that Vivo S6 5G will be launched on March 31.

The company confirmed this news on its official Weibo account. The teaser also confirms that the smartphone will support 5G connectivity, which could mean it could either sport a Qualcomm chipset or MediaTek chipset.

The smartphone is expected to feature a sleek design language and it is said to come with some enhanced selfie experience with new Super Night Mode for the front. The phone is likely to support for dual-band 5G connectivity, including SA and NSA. The specifications of the phone are also not known at the moment.

To recall, Vivo S5 features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The display is equipped with an in-screen fingerprint reader. It is powered with a 2.3GHz Snapdragon 712 Octa-core processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage.







Vivo S5 runs Android 9 Pie operating system and it is fueled by a 4,010mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. It has a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel lens with f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.48 aperture and 2-megapixel for macro with f/2.4 aperture. For the font, it will house a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture.