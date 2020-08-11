Two mysterious Realme smartphones appear online

The listings reveal that the two smartphones will come with model number RMX2121 and RMX2176.

Realme is said to be working on two new Realme smartphones as both of them have appeared on Chinese regulatory website, TENAA. The listings reveal that the two smartphones will come with model number RMX2200 and RMX2176.

As per the TENAA listing, the Realme RMX2176 smartphone will come with a 6.3-inch display and it will come with a dual-battery setup with each unit housing a 2,100mAh battery. The smartphone will come with a dimension of 160.9 x 74.4 x 8.1mm. The smartphone will run on an Android operating system and it comes with connectivity options including dual SIM dual standby, Bluetooth, GPS and more.

Meanwhile, a known tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed some specs of an unannounced Realme smartphone. The specs are said to be none other than of Realme RMX2176. As per the leakster, the Realme smartphone will come with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a high screen refresh rate. The smartphone will come with a 4300mAh battery and it will support 50 or 65W fast charging support.

The Realme smartphone will come with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there will be a 32-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a punch-hole screen. The smartphone will be powered by a 2.4GHz processor, which is likely to be Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. The phone will be 8.1mm thick and weighs 175 grams.