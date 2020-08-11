Advertisement

Two mysterious Realme smartphones appear online

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 11, 2020 2:59 pm

Latest News

The listings reveal that the two smartphones will come with model number RMX2121 and RMX2176.
Advertisement

Realme is said to be working on two new Realme smartphones as both of them have appeared on Chinese regulatory website, TENAA. The listings reveal that the two smartphones will come with model number RMX2200 and RMX2176. 

 

As per the TENAA listing, the Realme RMX2176 smartphone will come with a 6.3-inch display and it will come with a dual-battery setup with each unit housing a 2,100mAh battery. The smartphone will come with a dimension of 160.9 x 74.4 x 8.1mm. The smartphone will run on an Android operating system and it comes with connectivity options including dual SIM dual standby, Bluetooth, GPS and more. 

 

Meanwhile, a known tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed some specs of an unannounced Realme smartphone. The specs are said to be none other than of Realme RMX2176. As per the leakster, the Realme smartphone will come with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a high screen refresh rate. The smartphone will come with a 4300mAh battery and it will support 50 or 65W fast charging support. 

 

Advertisement

The Realme smartphone will come with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there will be a 32-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a punch-hole screen. The smartphone will be powered by a 2.4GHz processor, which is likely to be Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. The phone will be 8.1mm thick and weighs 175 grams.

 

Realme 5 Pro and Realme C3 new colour options launched in India

Realme C12 to launch in India soon, BIS certification reveals

Realme Smart TV now available at 1,250 offline stores across India

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Infinix Zero 8 tipped to launch soon with MediaTek Helio G90 SoC

Vivo S1 Prime teased to launch soon, specifications tipped

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Onyx Black colour variant announced

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Airtel Free Data, Nokia TV coming soon, Pixel 5, Google People Cards, Xiaomi

Airtel Free Data, Nokia TV coming soon, Pixel 5, Google People Cards, Xiaomi
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Unboxing and First Impression

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Unboxing and First Impression
Lava New Smartphone, Note 20, Nokia 5310, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme TV

Lava New Smartphone, Note 20, Nokia 5310, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme TV
Smartphone market in India, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 1st Impression

Smartphone market in India, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 1st Impression
Jio Glass Launch, US bans TikTok and Wechat, Oneplus Pubg, Pixel 5

Jio Glass Launch, US bans TikTok and Wechat, Oneplus Pubg, Pixel 5
Nokia 5.3 launching in Aug, 2500 youtube channel blocked, Samsung Note 20 India price

Nokia 5.3 launching in Aug, 2500 youtube channel blocked, Samsung Note 20 India price

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies