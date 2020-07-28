Today 28 July 2020 Technology News Highlights: Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Telegram and more

Technology News Today, 28 July 2020 Highlights: Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Telegram and more
Amazfit Bip S Lite launched in India
Amazfit has today officially launched Amazfit Bip S Lite in India. Starting 29th July, customers can purchase Amazfit Bip S Lite for a limited time period during Flash sales on Flipkart and official Amazfit India Store at Rs 3,799.
The first flash sale starts tomorrow on Flipkart and the official Amazfit India Store from 12 pm onwards for a limited time period. The second flash sale will take place on 3rd Aug on Flipkart and the official Amazfit India store from 12pm onwards for a limited time period. The product is set to be available for the open sale in India on Flipkart and in.amazfit.com, starting 5th August, 8pm onwards.
Read More: Amazfit Bip S Lite launched in India for Rs 3799
BSNL again extends Six Paisa cashback offer for is customers
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has once extended the 6 paisa cashback offer for its landline users. The offer is now available until August 31, 2020.
The six paisa cashback offer was announced last year, and since then it has been extended many times due to the current coronavirus crisis. BSNL had earlier extended the offer till July 31, but the telco has now extended this cashback benefit till August 31. Twitter handle of BSNL Tamil Nadu has announced this new development.
Read more: BSNL extends 6 paise cashback offer, Rs 600 broadband plan
Swiggy lays off another 350 employees in India
Swiggy has revealed that it is laying off another 350 employees in India as the business is struggling. The company previously laid off 1100 employees in the month of May this year.
The company has revealed that the food tech industry has recovered only to about 50 per cent. The expectation was much higher. This is one of the reasons the company is laying off another 350 employees in the country. Swiggy has confirmed that it will offer the impacted employees three to eight months of salary, which will be based on tenure and accelerated ESOP as part of its severance package.
Read more: Swiggy lays off another 350 employees in India
Hohem iSteady X smartphone gimbal launched in India
Hohem, a new accessory player in India, has today announced the launch of a new smartphone gimbal in India. The company has iSteady X Gimbal for smartphones in the country and it comes with a price tag of Rs 6,990.
The latest gimbal will be available for purchase from Amazon. The latest gimbal can handle the shaky movements and users will get the stabilized quality of the video. The iSteady X comes with 3.0 anti-shaky stabilization and 3-axis system, which offers you a smooth result of any footage.
Read more: Hohem iSteady X smartphone gimbal launched in India
Flipkart launches hyperlocal delivery service in Bengaluru
Flipkart has today announced the launch of its hyperlocal service - ‘Flipkart Quick’ that will offer customers with a range of over 2,000 products in categories varying from Grocery, Fresh, Dairy, Meat, Mobiles, Electronics Accessories, Stationery Items and Home Accessories. Flipkart Quick will debut in Bengaluru in select locations, including Whitefield, Panathur, HSR Layout, BTM Layout, Banashankari, KR Puram and Indiranagar.
Flipkart Quick will provide consumers with a handpicked assortment of more than 2,000 products in the first phase. Consumers can choose to order in the next 90 minutes or book a 2-hour slot as per their convenience. Customers can place orders anytime of the day, and get their orders delivered between 6am to midnight, starting with a minimum delivery fee Rs 29.
Read more: Flipkart Quick hyperlocal 90-minute delivery service launched in Bengaluru
Realme V5 renders and colour variants revealed
Realme V5 will be launching on August 3. Now ahead of the China launch, the Realme V5 renders, colour and storage variants have been revealed.
Realme V5 is listed on Tmall and JD.com Chinese retailer sites revealing the colour options and variants of the upcoming smartphone.
As per the listing, Realme V5 will come in Silver Winged Boy, Breaking Light, and Blue colours. For the storage variants, Realme V5 will be available in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variants.
Read More: Realme V5 renders and colour variants revealed ahead of launch, V5 Pro also tipped
Realme C15 announced with 6000mAh battery
Realme has today announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Realme C15, in Indonesia. The phone is an enhanced version of Realme C11 which was recently launched in India with an upgraded battery and fast-charging capability.
Realme C15 has been launched in three variants - 3GB RAM with 64GB variant is priced at IDR 1,999,000 (roughly Rs 10,300), 4GB RAM with 64GB variant is priced at IDR 2,199,000 (roughly Rs 11,300), and the 4GB RAM with 128GB model is priced at IDR 2,499,000 (roughly Rs 12,900). It comes in Marine Blue and Seagull Silver colours.
Read More: Realme C15 announced with 6000mAh battery, Helio G35 SoC, 13MP quad-cameras
Infinix Hot 10 Lite key specifications
Infinix recently launched Infinix Smart 4 Plus smartphone with 6000mAh battery for Rs 7,999. Now, the brand is reportedly working on a new smartphone, dubbed as Infinix Hot 10 Lite. The phone’s key specs have been revealed via Google Play Console listing.
The Google Play Console listing was spotted by Twitter-based tipster Mukul Sharma and it reveals that Infinix Hot 10 Lite will come with model number Infinix X657B. The listing further reveals that the smartphone will come with a HD+ display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and 320ppi pixel density. The listing further reveals that the phone will come with 2GB of RAM and it will run on Android 10 operating system.
Read More: Infinix Hot 10 Lite key specifications revealed via Google Play Console listing
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+ renders, specs leaked
Samsung is all set to launch a new range of devices during its August 5 Unpacked event. The company is said to launch Galaxy Note 20 series along with new Galaxy Tab S7 tablets and more during the launch event. Now, ahead of the official launch, renders and specs of the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ have been leaked online.
The renders and specs were posted by WinFuture.de and it reveals that both of them will come with a similar design language. The tablets will be available in Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver colour options.
Read More: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+ renders, specs leaked
Asus ROG Phone 3 has a hidden 160Hz mode, here’s how to activate it
sus recently announced the launch of its latest gaming smartphone, the Asus ROG Phone 3, in India. The latest smartphone comes loaded with the latest Qualcomm chipset and it is also the first phone to come with 144Hz refresh rate.
However, there is a secret way through which one can activate the 160Hz refresh rate on the latest smartphone. Folks at the XDA Developers have found out that Asus ROG Phone 3 can be pushed to 160Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with different screen refresh options including Auto, 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz and 144Hz. The folks found out a ridden reference about the 160Hz refresh rate mode in the Settings app.
Read More: Asus ROG Phone 3 has a hidden 160Hz mode, here’s how to activate it
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro new variant with 4GB RAM + 128GB launched
A new variant of Redmi Note 9 Pro with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage has been launched in India. The new variant is priced at 15,999 and it will go on sale today at 12 noon.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro 4GB + 128GB version will be available for purchase today on Amazon India and Mi.com. With the new variant, the Redmi Note 9 is now available in 3 configurations.
The other two variants with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 13,999 and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration will cost Rs 16,999. The phone comes in three colour options namely, Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.
Read More: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 4GB RAM + 128GB variant launched in India
Vivo V19 receives a price cut
Vivo launched Vivo V19 in India in May this year. Now, the company has announced a price cut of up to Rs 4,000 on all the variants of the Vivo V19.
Vivo V19 was announced in two variants - 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage priced at Rs 27,990 and 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage priced at Rs 31,990. Now after the price cut, Vivo V19 128GB variants retails at Rs 24,990 while the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 27,990.
The new price is now reflected on various online portals like Flipkart and Amazon. The price cut was first tipped by Mumbai based retailer, Mahesh Telecom. It means the price cut is applicable in offline stores as well. The phone comes in Mystic Silver and Piano Black colour options.
Read More: Vivo V19 receives a price cut of upto Rs 4,000
Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 100W+ fast charging platform announced
Qualcomm has announced the launch of its latest fast charging solution for Android devices. The brand has introduced Qualcomm Quick Charge 5, which is said to be the fastest commercial charging technology for Android phones. Quick Charge 5 is currently available for OEMs and is expected to be seen in commercial devices in Q3 2020.
The fast charging platform is claimed to support more than 100W charging power in a smartphone. Quick Charge 5 is engineered to allow users to charge devices from 0 to 50 percent battery power in just five minutes. Quick Charge 5 is 70 percent more efficient than Quick Charge 4 and offers 10 times the power delivery of Quick Charge 1. The solution supports 2S batteries and 20 Volts of power delivery.
Read More: Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 100W+ fast charging platform announced
Infinix Smart 4 Plus first sale today
Infinix Smart 4 Plus will go on sale today or the first time in India. The sale will be held exclusively on Flipkart at 12 noon today. Infinix Smart 4 Plus comes with a massive 6000mAh battery and a huge 6.82-inch display.
Infinix Smart 4 Plus was launched recently in India for Rs 7,999. It comes in Midnight Black, Ocean wave and Violet colours.
Read More: Infinix Smart 4 Plus first sale to be held today on Flipkart
Telegram new update brings Profile Videos, Group Stats, 2GB file sharing and more
Telegram has started rolling out a new version to its popular messaging app that brings a host of new features. The company has revealed that it is rolling out around 10 new features to the app with the latest v6.3.0 update.
The latest update brings Profile Videos, enhanced Photo & Video editor, improved People Nearby, Mini-Thumbnails, Group Stats, New Animated Emoji, Multiple Accounts on Telegram Desktop, 2 GB File Sharing capabilities and more.
To start with Profile Videos, users can now upload a video as their profile and one can also choose any frame for the profile picture in chats. The update also brings improved video and photo editor that allows users to soften skin in the media editor when it is taken from front camera. Furthermore, for Android users cropping and rotating of the videos in the editor is also available now.
Read More: Telegram new update brings Profile Videos, Group Stats, 2GB file sharing and more
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB RAM variant to go sale for the first time
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB RAM variant will finally go on sale in the country for the first time. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 19,999 and it will go on sale in India starting July 29 at 12 P.M.
The phone was launched in three variants, but only 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB variants were available for sale until now. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max premium variant will now go on sale for the first time.
Read More: Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB RAM variant to go on sale from July 29