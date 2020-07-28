Today 28 July 2020 Technology News Highlights: Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Telegram and more

Amazfit Bip S Lite launched in India

Amazfit has today officially launched Amazfit Bip S Lite in India. Starting 29th July, customers can purchase Amazfit Bip S Lite for a limited time period during Flash sales on Flipkart and official Amazfit India Store at Rs 3,799.



The first flash sale starts tomorrow on Flipkart and the official Amazfit India Store from 12 pm onwards for a limited time period. The second flash sale will take place on 3rd Aug on Flipkart and the official Amazfit India store from 12pm onwards for a limited time period. The product is set to be available for the open sale in India on Flipkart and in.amazfit.com, starting 5th August, 8pm onwards.

